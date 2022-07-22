New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At a campaign stop in Perrinton, New York, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R.N.Y. The man who attacked them with a sharp object was booked Thursday evening and released from custody within hours of his arrest, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect, David G. Jakubonis, identified as 43, of Fairport, NY, was charged with attempted assault in the second degree.

He was arraigned in Perrinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance, the sheriff’s department said.

Zeldin, a Republican candidate for governor in New York, predicted the alleged attacker would be released.

Lee Zeldin, New York GOP gubernatorial candidate, attacks campaign stop

“When he tried to stab me a few hours ago his words were ‘you’re done,’ but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly took action and confronted the man,” he tweeted early Friday. “Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The assailant will be released immediately under NY law.”

Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post when the alleged assault occurred.

Lee Zeldin’s group of visitors ‘dismissed’ attacker: ‘He had a blade in his hand’

Jakubonis was confronted by AMVETS national director Joe Chenelli, according to witnesses.

“His right hand came up, I assume from his pocket, and he had a blade on his hand,” Chennelly told Fox News Digital. “His fingers were like two finger holes in the blade and lunged at the congressman. And Congressman Zeldin blocked the first lunge. And then when he tried to lunge again, I grabbed him from behind and held him to the ground and held him. The ground,” Chennelly said.

After the attack, Zeldin released a statement that said: “Thank you to everyone who reached out after tonight’s attack in Fairport. Someone tried to stab me on stage at this evening’s rally, but luckily, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him. It was a few moments until others tackled him. I’m fine, and @EspositoforNY and all the other attendees are safe. The attacker is in custody. Thank you to the bystanders who came to help and the law enforcement officers who responded quickly. I’m determined as always to do my part to make NY safe again.”

No serious injuries were reported.

Fox News’ Adam Sabbs contributed to this report.