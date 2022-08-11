Allegations of student abuse at private Sask. Christian School ‘100% Correct’ Says Former Senior Official

ATTENTION! This story contains disturbing details..

A former senior official at a private Christian school and church in Saskatoon says he thinks students now tell stories of brutal discipline, solitary confinement, sexual abuse and strange religious rituals because he was both victim and perpetrator.

“It’s all 100% true,” Garrett Davis, who was Saskatoon Christian Center’s youth pastor from about 2002 to 2013, told CBC News.

“I feel it’s important to show solidarity with everyone who speaks out.”

More than 30 students, including Davis’ own child Garrison, have spoken out during the CBC News investigation over the past few weeks. Most of them have also filed criminal complaints with the Saskatoon police, and a class action lawsuit was filed in court this week.

Nearly two dozen officials, including Davis, were accused of various abuses. All were volunteers, employees, teachers, leaders, or “elders” of the Saskatoon Christian Center Church or Christian Center Academy School. The church and school have since changed their names to Mile Two Church and Legacy Christian Academy, but students say they continue to operate as one integrated institution.

Davis admits to being present on several occasions when students were hit in the buttocks with large wooden oars with such force that they limped and were bruised. Davis also admits that he was one of four adults who “spoke in tongues” and performed an exorcism on former student Koi Nolin to exorcise what they called his “gay demons”.

Garrett Davis was a youth pastor at Saskatoon Christian Center from approximately 2002 to 2013. He says the former students’ allegations of brutal discipline, solitary confinement, sexual abuse and bizarre religious rituals are true. (Presented by Garrett Davis)

Davis never reported it to regulators or police and says he will regret it for the rest of his life.

Davis not only remained silent – he said that he and other employees aggressively criticized and ostracized any critics of the institution, both internal and external.

“I was led and taught and told to manipulate people and intimidate and intimidate them,” said Davis, who now lives in Portland, Oregon.

Leaving church ‘cost me almost everything’: Davis

Davis was born in Texas. When he was three, his mother married Pastor Keith Johnson and they moved to Saskatoon, where Johnson took on a major role in the church and school.

Davis and others said that Johnson’s decrees and declarations should be followed unquestioningly. This extended to the family home, where Davis said he was rowed regularly and brainwashed into believing the outside world was evil.

“I didn’t see any choice in my life,” Davis said.

Johnson is the author of an 85-page manual called “Teaching Children’s Workshop,” which students say was sold in a gift shop along with a Bible and a set of handmade wooden oars.

More than 20 pages are devoted to the benefits and practical application of “biblical discipline”. It states that “wicked” professors, researchers and psychologists who oppose corporal punishment are “under the influence of the devil” and should be ignored.

“Sometimes spanking leaves marks on the child. If any liberal heard this, he would immediately accuse us of promoting the beating of children,” the guide says.

“Let him bend over and put the oar firmly. Do not let them fidget or jump. Do not allow any predisciplinary howling and whimpering. Don’t let his weeping and begging lessen the severity of the punishment.”

Davis corroborated allegations that students were forced to campaign for certain politicians and that political work was regularly done within the church, a registered charity. He said that membership and volunteer registration sheets would be posted at the back of the church after the services.

Davis said Johnson was particularly close to Saskatoon Mayor Don Atchison, the longest-serving mayor. Students said they were forced by officials to knock on doors or stand on street corners campaigning for Atchison.

“Keith loved being around Don. We were ready to go out of our way for Don,” said Davis.

Davies said that civic politicians did not control social policy, but that Atchison benefited from the support, and that Johnson believed that his standing among the parishioners was enhanced by the mayor’s presence.

Atchison did not respond to CBC News requests for an interview.

Current City Councilman Randy Donauer, a longtime member of the church, said the political activity was inappropriate but ceased around 2013.

Davis said that towards the end of his decade as a youth pastor, he became increasingly concerned about the violence and intimidation at the ostensibly Christian institution. He said that his frustration was seen by Johnson.

“He spoke to me condescendingly, scolded me and told me I needed to be spiritually circumcised,” Davis said.

Davis said that he and his wife stopped rowing their three children, but lied about it to Johnson to avoid his wrath.

Pastor Keith Johnson (right) and stepson Garrett Davis in the early 1990s on a mission trip to Guatemala. (Presented by Garrett Davis)

According to Davis, anyone who didn’t follow the rules faced quick consequences, including expulsion from church and school.

Davis said that at one of the dinners with Johnson, one of Davis’ children did not eat green beans and that Johnson demanded that Davis keep the child warm. When Davis hesitated, Johnson told him, “According to Davis, you are not fit to be a father or work at a school.”

Shortly thereafter, Davis and his wife packed up their belongings and “escaped” with their family to the US, he said. All of their friends—and financial assets—were tied up in church and school, but he severed all ties. He grew up with the last name Johnson, but changed it back to Davis, his mother’s maiden name.

“I finally got myself and my family out of there. And it cost me almost everything. But it’s the best decision I’ve ever made,” Davis said.

Keith Johnson left Saskatoon a few years ago. One of his other sons, Brian Johnson, is now the head pastor of Mile Two Church.

CBC News has made several unsuccessful attempts to contact Keith Johnson, who is believed to be in the southern United States.

Keith Johnson preaching as a guest at the Lifehouse Fellowship Church in Midland, Texas in 2021. Previously, Johnson held senior positions at Saskatoon Christian Center Church and Academy Christian Center School. (Fraternity Church Lifehouse/YouTube)

Brian Johnson emailed CBC News on Monday, promising to be interviewed on Tuesday, but later backed out.

Legacy Christian Academy and Mile Two Church representatives released two written statements to CBC News. They said they would support any former student who asked.

“We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate fully with any officials or authorities who investigate their actions,” the statement said.

“We continue to encourage and support any former student who believes they have been abused or assaulted to file a police report so these issues can be investigated and resolved properly and in accordance with the law.”

They said rowing and other corporal punishment had not been practiced at the school for more than two decades, a point disputed by more than a dozen students interviewed.

Officials also say they made numerous public and private attempts to apologize, but none of the students interviewed were aware of such gestures.

The NDP of Saskatchewan has called on the provincial government to withhold more than $700,000 in public funds allocated annually to the school until these serious allegations are investigated.

Education Secretary Dustin Duncan turned down several interview requests. His office said no action would be considered until the police investigation was completed.