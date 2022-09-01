type here...
FOOTBALL 'All we want' Man City confirm Akanji signing
SportsFOOTBALL

‘All we want’ Man City confirm Akanji signing

By printveela editor

Manuel Akanji joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal, and the Swiss defender has expressed his delight after becoming Pep Guardiola’s fifth year.

Injuries to Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte may have prompted the coach to step up the defense. The 27-year-old followed Calvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega, Sergio Gomez and Erling Haaland, who was also signed from Dortmund, to join City at this time.

Akanji said: “I’m glad to be here and can’t wait to get started. City are one of the best teams in Europe over the past few seasons. They are beautiful to look at, playing exciting football and competing for trophies year after year. Pep Guardiola is an exceptional manager and this is an exceptional line-up, so this is an exciting opportunity for me.”

Chiki Begiristain, City’s sporting director, said: “He has everything we want from a centre-back. He is strong, fast, comfortable with the ball, has great passing range and will complement the other defenders on our team and our style of play.”

Akanji made 158 appearances for Dortmund and made 41 caps for Switzerland. He started his career at Winterthur in 2014 before moving to Basel where he won consecutive Swiss Super Leagues.

Akanji becomes City’s fifth centre-back, joining Laporte, Aka, Ruben Diaz and John Stones.

After Haaland’s second league hat-trick in five days in a 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, the striker scored nine goals in five games. Bernardo Silva joked about how much the Norwegian could score in the coming months.

“I hope there will be 50 or 60 by Christmas,” he said. “He plays well. He’s even better in games. [than in training] in terms of pressure, he handles it very well.

“You can see in his face how he wants to score, how aggressive he is in the box, which is great. He’s so good, so fast, so strong. His thirst for goals, he always wants more, and to have such a striker in our team is just great. Especially in the last two games, he was incredible.”

Julian Alvarez scored twice against Forest and Silva said: “It’s nice to have two strikers like that who smell [the goal] and know where to be in the box.

'All we want' Man City confirm Akanji signing

Manuel Akanji joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal, and the Swiss defender has expressed his delight after becoming Pep Guardiola's fifth year.
‘All we want’ Man City confirm Akanji signing

Manuel Akanji joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund...
Read more
