All the Weird Things You Need to Know About ‘House of the Dragon’

(CNN) “Game of Thrones” fans, it’s time to buckle up Season 8 Trust Issues Set aside and return to Westeros for another emotionally taxing adventure! HBO’s new spinoff “ House of the Dragon ” promises to deliver all the rich lore of the original series, plus an expanded CGI dragon budget.

As with any good high fantasy story, your “House of the Dragon” experience will benefit from a little silly homework. Here’s everything you need to know before you watch so you can avoid common confusion like “Why are all these white people so sad?” or “Wait, they are related to?!”

(HBO and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

We’re in a dragon-heavy past

Remember these guys? It’s still where it came from!

“House of the Dragon” is a prequel series focusing on the Targaryen dynasty; That myth, insanity, immorality and purple shampoo. In the original “Game of Thrones” show and the “Song of Ice and Fire” book series, the death of the powerful House Targaryen appears to be due to regicide and the family’s lack of impulse control across generations. Daenerys Targaryen is one of the few left in GoT-times, and is prematurely sent to the Shadow Lands by her nephew-lover, Jon Snow. (The Targaryen family tree is very narrow, yet complicated. The Targaryen family Shillelagh, if you will.)

Anyway, HoD takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”, when the Targaryens are at full power and about to enter a very nasty, fiery war known as the “Dance of Dragons”.

Remember that, at the height of their power, the Targaryens were a dragon-riding terror, hence their house motto: “Fire and Blood.” Their scaled steeds brought the family from their home of Valyria and helped them conquer all of Westeros. In the original GoT series, all those dragons are dead for a while. In HoD, they are (presumably) alive and well.

It’s a Full House (Targaryen)

Consider Paddy as the exhausted King Viserys Targaryen in “House of the Dragons.”

Since this is right before the final fall of House Targaryen, there are a lot of Targs. Too many Targs, one could argue. Some name tags would be nice.

King Viserys I is the current king of Westeros. He is actually a cool guy. To give an idea of ​​the timeline here, Viserys I is Daenerys’ great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandfather. His children and loved ones are fighting to inherit power when he finally kicks it.

is the current king of Westeros. He is actually a cool guy. To give an idea of ​​the timeline here, Viserys I is Daenerys’ great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandfather. His children and loved ones are fighting to inherit power when he finally kicks it. Princess Rhaenyra Viserys has a daughter by his first wife. Her father favors her as the successor, but there are many other contenders in the game. It seems that most of the action will focus on her. Think of this series as ‘Daneries’. She wants to rule, she has the qualifications, but some friends keep getting in her way. Her dragon’s name is Sirax.

Viserys has a daughter by his first wife. Her father favors her as the successor, but there are many other contenders in the game. It seems that most of the action will focus on her. Think of this series as ‘Daneries’. She wants to rule, she has the qualifications, but some friends keep getting in her way. Her dragon’s name is Sirax. Prince Aegon II First born son of Viserys and half brother to Rhaenyra. He is another possible successor and a very big part of the upcoming war.

First born son of Viserys and half brother to Rhaenyra. He is another possible successor and a very big part of the upcoming war. Prince Damon Viserys’ brother and Rhaenyra’s uncle. He’s your typical Hamlet-y “always a prince, never a king” type of character. He’s a bit of a rake and there’s a lot of sexual tension between him and Rhaenyra which is again the same with this fam.

Viserys’ brother and Rhaenyra’s uncle. He’s your typical Hamlet-y “always a prince, never a king” type of character. He’s a bit of a rake and there’s a lot of sexual tension between him and Rhaenyra which is again the same with this fam. Alicent Hightower Second wife of Viserys and stepmother of Rhaenyra. She is the mother of Aegon II and designed to be the first Queen Ragnant of Westeros, so she is no match for her stepdaughter. An evil stepmother? Groundbreaking. At this point, assume everyone is corrupt and power hungry. (A very big Margaery Tyrell gets a kick out of her, too. RIP, Queen.)

Millie Alcock as a young Rhaenyra and Emily Carey as a young version of Alicent at her best in “House of the Dragon.”

There are many more Targaryens and Targaryen-related people to keep track of, but let’s pace ourselves.

Another good thing to remember is that many people in Westeros believe that the Targaryens have a genetic tendency towards insanity. (Ser Barristan Selmy put it best: “Every time a new Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air and the world holds its breath.) So even the good guys are, in theory, one minor inconvenience away from mass murder.

Much of Westeros will sound familiar to you

The Iron Throne is definitely around, was built by Aegon, the first Targaryen king. You may recall that several GoT characters spoke wonderfully of Aegon and his two sister-wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, who were the first generation of Targaryens to come to Westeros (literally) to set things right. He became the first ruler of the Seven Kingdoms in Westeros. So at this point in the game, when HoD takes place, the current political system has only seen Targaryen rulers.

Keep it red Aegon did too, so it’s there too, as is the town around King’s Landing.

You will recognize some houses! Hightowers is represented, of course. There are a few Baratheons scattered about. The Lannisters at this point in Westeros’ history are fairly minor, if very wealthy, players. We learn more about House Valarion, another house of the Valyrian clan that is occasionally mentioned in “Game of Thrones.” However, don’t expect to see any familiar faces from the original “Game of Thrones” series.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velarion, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.

And finally, you’ll spend half your time getting everyone’s names straight

“Game of Thrones?” Are your wheels fully greased for the new era of? Are you sure? Great! Here’s a sampling of real Targaryen names from the “Game of Thrones” universe.

Aegon

Egor

Amon

Aemond

Aeneas

Rennis

didn’t stay

Remained

Rahgar

Rachel

Rachel

Jehera

Jeheris

viscera

Daemon

Deron

distribute

Bell

Mellor

No wonder they all went crazy. Fortunately, only a small portion of these names will appear in “House of the Dragon,” but it makes it long for the good old GoT days when the main character just went by “John.”