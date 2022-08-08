type here...
All-Star Cast to Receive Gender-Neutral TIFF Performance Award
All-Star Cast to Receive Gender-Neutral TIFF Performance Award

Toronto International Film Festival Honors All-Star Ensemble My policeman with his now gender-neutral acting award.

Organizers announced on Monday that Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roach, David Dawson and Rupert Everett will jointly receive the TIFF Tribute Award for performance.

The festival says this is the first time this honor has been given to an ensemble since the annual TIFF Tribute Awards kicked off in 2019.

It states that the acting category is “now gender-neutral” after the annual awards previously went to one male and one female performer each year.

WATCH | What to expect at TIFF this year:

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey talks about this year’s festival

Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival, discusses Spielberg’s new film, festival competition and the diversification of Canadian cinema.

Prime Video My policemanDirected by Michael Grandage, it follows a police officer, a museum curator and a teacher who are caught up in a forbidden romance that binds their destinies for three decades.

TIFF reports that another actor’s laureate will be announced before the gala concert, which will take place on September 11th.

