Susan Lucy is getting by with a little help from her celebrity friends.

The “All My Children” star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo of herself Starring with Paul Christie Brinkley At the Hamptons in New York. The women took part in an event called Celebrity Autobiography at Southampton Arts Center on Saturday.

Created by Emmy nominee Eugene Peck, the show features stars performing comedic segments from celebrity memoirs.

“Our tradition—an on-the-spot photo of Christy and Susan after the show!” Lucy captioned the photo.

The actress, 75, smiled in a curve-hugging satin black pencil dress she paired with pearls. The brunette beauty also sported sun-kissed tresses to complete her glamorous look.

As for the supermodel, 68, she also looked radiant, wearing a matching black two-piece, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Lucy will be seen again on September 17 with Mario Cantone of “Sex and the City” fame.

The star finds solace in her work Loss of her husband Helmut Huber, died in March of this year at the age of 84. The couple was married for 53 years.

In June, she gave a heartfelt speech about her late spouse 49th Daytime Emmy Awards.

“I’m so happy to be with you tonight to celebrate the people we’ve loved and lost this year,” she said at the time.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of those we pay tribute to tonight,” Lucy continued. “My husband, Helmut Huber, was a larger-than-life force of nature. He was a confident caretaker, he knew how to make things happen and make us all smile at the same time. Helmut loved us very much and was very proud of us. Wonderful children and our grandchildren.”

The soap opera star Huber called “the love of her life.”

“They say sorrow is the price we pay for love,” she said. “Well, grief is a heavy price, but I won’t give up a second on love.”

Lucy plays Erica Kane In “All My Children”. From 1970 until the end of the series in 2011. After 19 nominations, she finally won her first and only Daytime Emmy in 1999.

Although Lucy kept a low profile after Huber’s loss, April thanked fans for their support.

“You touched my heart deeply—I thank each and every one of you for your condolences for me and the beautiful, loving comments for Helmut,” she wrote on Instagram.

In 2020, Lucy said Fox News Digital Huber didn’t leave her side.

“I’m really lucky because I’m married to a smart and beautiful man, and he’s very confident and he has a great sense of humor,” she said at the time. “And, luckily, he’s not only supportive, which is a lovely word. He’s been with me, really with me and been there. He’s really been a rock, and I’m lucky because I know how to know all that. I’m 22.”