All in! The Juan Soto trade has the Padres on top of the world at the MLB trade deadline

The San Diego Padres may be 12 games out of first place in the NL West, but how do they feel sitting in the baseball world?

They still have the Los Angeles Dodgers as threats on their block, but how does it feel to kick sand and laugh in the face of their northern rivals?

After landing first baseman Josh Bell along with Babe Ruth — 23-year-old outfield phenom Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals — the Padres made one of the greatest trade acquisitions in baseball history.

The price was steep: The Nationals would get pitcher Mackenzie Gore, shortstop CJ Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood and pitcher Jarlin Susana – two people with first-hand knowledge of the trade.

They spoke to USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been finalized.

But, hey, what are some of the chances of becoming the first multi-time All-Star traded under the age of 24 when you get one of the most dynamic hitters in baseball in Soto?

And, yes, it feels pretty good when you’re the team bidding on the Dodgers.

The monster trade comes with the acquisition of four-time All-Star Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Also, the Padres may still be a wild card team, but they’re always dangerous in October.

This is a team desperate for greatness. They haven’t been to the postseason in a full season since 2006.

What about having two players with contracts worth more than $300 million in Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado? Will it be difficult to sign an extension considering Soto is asking for at least $500 million?

The Padres believe now is the time to go all in, and if they want to get some of their prized prospects back, they could trade Soto before he becomes eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

“We’re ready to win now, man,” DH Luke Voit told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “That shows you [owner] Peter [Seidler] Trying to spend money. I appreciate that.”

The Padres changed the narrative with a prospect trading spree rarely seen in baseball.

Chances are good.

Parades are good.