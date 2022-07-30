New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Talk about crushing the competition.

Lat 35 Racing’s first all-female rowing team competed in the biennial Great Pacific Race, which challenged rowers to cross 2,400 nautical miles of the Pacific Ocean from San Francisco, California to Waikiki, Hawaii as quickly as possible.

The Lat 35 women – Libby Costello, Sophia Dennison-Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith – battled it out.

She achieved a world best for female competitors.

Breaching whale jumps out of ocean and lands on top of Massachusetts fishing boat

The women completed the race in 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes, breaking the previous record by 24 hours.

Lat 35 partnered with the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) to raise money and awareness for mental health throughout the journey.

The team surpassed its $10,000 goal – raising $12,083 for the current cause.

Teammate Brooke Downs shared the experience in an interview with Fox News Digital, reiterating the team’s mission statement of “getting to Hawaii as soon as possible.”

Shark Quiz! How well do you know your shark this summer?

“So that’s what we did,” she said.

Rover revealed that breaking records was sometimes questionable.

She admitted that her confidence was probably “naïve” to expect to break the record as conditions on the water were so unpredictable.

“We’ve had really terrible conditions the last couple of days and our expected arrival time kept getting pushed back and forth,” she said.

The team left San Francisco on June 21 – and arrived in Waikiki on Monday, July 25.

“But on the last day, we knew we were going to break a world record. It just depends on how much.”

The team left San Francisco on June 21 – and arrived in Waikiki on Monday, July 25.

In addition to hitting rocky water at the tail end of the trip, Downes remembers sliding “terribly slow” about two weeks into the race due to the windy conditions.

This slow motion lasted for about five days in the hot sun.

“It was kind of the point where, for me, I saw an opportunity to break the overall record, which was really disappointing,” she said.

Hawaii’s hidden treasures include these historic war memorials in Oahu

“To see how badly our whole team was defeated – it was pretty heartbreaking.”

But the strength of the four kept the boat going as the women lifted each other up and laughed through the challenging currents.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

“Out there in the middle of the ocean, we had a lot of fun,” she said.

“I’ve had more fun than I ever expected.”

“There was one day that the conditions were perfect for us to jump into the water and swim,” she added.

“It was a really special day for all of us to be together, swimming in this place away from land [where] Perhaps no other human being.”

How to exercise during business travel and stay fit while traveling

Downs expressed “grateful” for her teammates’ support on a night when conditions were rough and at times physically painful.

Each teammate draws two hours on and two hours off to balance enough sleep — and to allow team members to manage other tasks such as preparing freeze-dried meals and handling boat maintenance.

The crew made 25 liters of purified water per day through a pressurized system and solar power – which they used for drinking, cooking, rinsing and washing clothes.

“Every day brings something new,” she said.

“But the schedule is the same the whole time.”

Each woman brought just enough clothing to meet every weather condition, including rain, extreme heat, and even cold weather.

Cabins at the fore and aft ends of the boat each slept two rowers, a tight squeeze for Downs, who measured 5’11” tall.

“It’s pretty amazing how much you can fit in a boat,” she said. “But you didn’t bring anything you didn’t need.”

Downes described in detail how each woman brought enough clothing to meet every weather condition, including rain, extreme heat, and even cold weather.

“It was very cold in the beginning,” she said.

“And extra cold because we have to wear the same wet clothes for the row.”

Women faced other obstacles on the water, such as being hit by flying fish. Also, the boat’s rudder was thrown out of place by an unknown sea creature – the boat was spinning.

Halfway through the journey, the boat’s bearings also began to rust. This happened due to mixing of different metals in the wheels.

Hawaii’s Endangered Species: What to Know About Protected Wildlife on the Islands

“We reached the finish line without spare wheels,” she said.

It took about a day and a half after the women saw Hawaii’s mountainous landscape to officially reach land.

New Jersey-born Downs, who graduated from the University of Southern California in 2019, described it as the “best decision” he’s made in more than 10 years as a rower.

“I was really curious,” she said.

“I wanted to know what it was like to be out in the middle of the ocean with no one around … in this huge, incredible race.”

“I love rowing and now I want to row more.”

Rover said she was “stopped at nothing” without fear, so teammate Libby Costello – a longtime friend of Downes – invited her to join the Lat 35 crew.

Downs accepted the offer, quit his job, and moved to Santa Barbara to begin training.

Remote work is changing travel — here’s what you need to know

“I thought, I can either watch that whole experience and think I’m doing it with her — or I can actually do it with her,” she said.

“And it was the best decision I ever made.”

Downes, who has been training for the national rowing team before the race, is aspiring to qualify for the Olympics in 2024, but said she will need some time to recover first.

“I love rowing and now I want to row more,” she said.

Dennison-Johnston is also an Olympic hopeful.

Downes is currently enjoying her time in Hawaii.

The Lat 35 team also broke the record for fastest male runners in the 2021 race.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The men completed the race in 30 days, five hours and 37 minutes.

Downes said there have been teams in the past that have been unable to finish the race due to medical issues and turned back south due to strong currents.