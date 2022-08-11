All exclamations aside: did the evolution of the voice give birth to language?

The ubiquity of vocal lips did not necessarily mean that they influenced the sounds made by their owners. So, Dr. Nishimura’s group removed the larynxes from three deceased chimpanzees and attached them to simulated lungs; they did the same with six rhesus monkeys that were euthanized for other approved experiments. In all simulations, the vocal lips and vocal cords vibrated in unison. Mathematical models of the larynx of other primates have yielded similar results.

In their paper, the researchers suggest that the absence of vocal lips and their complicating vibrations in humans was a key factor in the evolution of our species’ language. Vibrating in splendid isolation, our vocal cords allowed for the subtle changes in intonation and register that characterize our own speech. We reason and persuade, plead and offer, all in a controlled way.

“This study showed that evolutionary changes in the larynx were necessary for the evolution of spoken language,” said Dr. Nishimura.

Dr. Randall added: “This suggests or confirms that there is a completely different change of tactics from human communication to non-human primate communication. Human language isn’t aimed at an emotional response, but you’re trying to change their minds – you’re hitting cognitive and inference systems.”

However, according to Dr. Randall, primates often speak softly and thinly, while humans often communicate through screams and yells. He recommended a “healthy skepticism” when extrapolating anatomical data about the origins of complex speech and language. “I think they just highlighted the fact that this membrane loss in humans is probably critical to our ability to produce these sustained vocal cord vibrations that underlie the production of speech sounds,” he said.

Harold Guzules, a psychologist at Emory University who wrote accompanying comment to a recent article, agreed. “It’s almost impossible to establish a causal relationship here,” he said. “It may be a necessary step in language evolution, but it remains to be seen whether it is absolutely essential.”

Dr. Guzules said the study is particularly noteworthy for its comparative analysis of primates and its ability, to some extent, to extract evolutionary insights from simple anatomy that is often hidden in plain sight. “Language is clearly more than the sum of its parts,” he said. “It’s just unlikely that we’ll ever get a completely satisfactory explanation.”