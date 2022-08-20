All About This Base: Why UCP Leadership Contenders Probably Don’t Talk to You

Most Albertans can be forgiven if they don’t feel like they’re being talked to in the race for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, which is mostly centered around bitter memories of COVID restrictions, Alberta’s sovereignty, and other Ottawa-focused provocations.

This is because the campaigns do not appeal to the majority of Albertans. And that’s by design.

Party sources tell bbc There are approximately 123,000 UCP members who signed up before the recent deadline to receive the ballot. That’s about double the number of UCP members in the May vote to overhaul Jason Kenney’s leadership.

While party organizers are encouraged by this number, it still means that as little as 3.5 percent of eligible Albertans (anyone aged 14 and over can join the UCP) will actually determine who becomes prime minister before the general election. in May next year.

This does not mean anything nefarious or anti-democratic – this is a Canadian political and parliamentary system in which a duly elected ruling party can change its leader of their choice either through caucuses or membership.

This has happened before at the provincial level, when successors were chosen for prime ministers Alison Redford and Ralph Klein, and at the federal level, after Jean Chrétien and Brian Mulroney stepped down before the election. It’s happening right now in the neighborhood in British Columbia where the new Democrats will choose who will be next when Prime Minister John Horgan leaves in December.

Battle for 3.5%

But it is worth emphasizing that Daniel Smith, Travis Toews, Brian Jean and other candidates are not fighting for the attention and votes of the Albertans. They’re trying to convince a subset of a subset – United Conservatives (the UCP won a million votes in the 2019 election) who are interested enough to pay $10 for party membership.

This is especially appropriate when this conversation seems so out of touch with the broader conversation that Albertans have.

The hottest issues in the UCP leadership race, judging both by the results of the social media campaigns and the issues they raised in the debate, are overwhelmingly related to provincial anger towards Ottawa. Next on the list seems to be dissatisfaction with past COVID measures and a promise never to go into “lockdown” again.

But when sociologist Janet Brown surveyed Albertans in June, their top questions were affordability and inflation, the economy and health care. On the sidelines of public priorities were federal relations, leveling, a pandemic.

Dive deeper into the poll data, and chances are only UCP voters — along with supporters of the far-right Wildrose Independence Party — are prioritizing these issues.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney (left) and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet in 2021. The poll shows UCP activists care far more about provincial-federal tensions than the typical Albertan. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Some contenders for UCP leadership, such as Jean, Toews and Rebecca Schultz, have launched their campaigns by focusing on some of the most important issues. But while Danielle Smith has caught fire with her constitutionally dubious Alberta Sovereignty Act and, against all odds, promises of future COVID restrictions, others have pursued her along similar paths.

Consider Rajan Soni campaigning as a “moderate” conservative. She did not prioritize federal issues and criticized Smith’s sovereignty bill, but this week she came forward with policy release with the old far-right battle cry “More Alberta, less Ottawa” and her own promise to “fight for Alberta’s autonomy”.

That’s why most leadership contenders, even the most federalist among them, initially pledged to join next week’s forum co-sponsored by the Alberta Prosperity Project, a group storming the province to promote full independence from Canada. (Toews and Schultz withdrew after the CBC inquired about their presence.)

Campaigns Might Find Alberta’s Separatist Message and Some Others conspiracy theory obscene, but they know it’s a sure way to communicate with a large portion of UCP members.

Why is the Kenny government and a number of leadership contenders pushing for an Alberta provincial police force when village councils and the general public don’t want it? Because that’s what most of the UCP base wants.

Why did Kenny run in the 2019 general election under the slogan “Jobs, Economy, Pipelines” but goad supporters at party rallies with promises to hold a referendum against federal equalization? He needed avid UCP members to volunteer and donate.

Candidate teams recognize that those who are members of the UCP represent a group that is different from those who voted or are going to vote for the party – a more active core. And that’s why there’s not much point in polling the general public, or even conservative voters, to see who’s better and who’s worse in this contest; the organizers will wait for the party to present them with a list of members and conduct a survey among those who have been chosen by themselves.

From a slice to a whole pancake pie

Kenny had the luxury of two years between winning the 2017 leadership race and being able to switch message channels to appeal to Alberta’s broader electorate. At the federal level, Conservative leader Pierre Poilivre could have three years after defeating his party before launching a campaign that speaks to the ears of all Canadian voters.

The winner of October’s UCP vote-by-mail contest moves almost immediately from talking to 3.5% of Albertans to making decisions on their behalf. This means that they are about to come face to face with a public that will be puzzled by this concern about how to most effectively get Trudeau Liberals on the defensive when they are more concerned about the cost of living and the lack of emergency rooms. .

If Smith does win, Albertans will have to wait until something comes after her Day One priority and Bill 1, that blow to sovereignty. And she will face her own challenges in figuring out her new, much wider audience.

All of her competitors are MLAs or recent cabinet ministers, so they are familiar with the challenges of representing or managing on behalf of the wider public. Smith has worked in media and advocacy — and said she left her global radio appearance because she wanted more freedom to evade and find mainstream COVID narratives. own niche.

She did just that, and it turned out that there was clearly a lot in common between the crowd she nurtured and the 123,000 UCP Albertans. If she wins, it will matter to the Albertans how she perceives the world outside of this biased echo chamber in which she has been immersed.