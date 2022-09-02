New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alicia Keys was shocked when a female fan grabbed her face and forcibly kissed her on the cheek at a concert.

This incident took place during 41 year old singer performed on her Alicia + Keys World Tour on Monday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

In a clip shared by a fan account for Keys, 15 times Grammy Award Winner She was seen singing along to her hit song “Empire State of Mind” as she strolled through the crowd and throngs of fans.

A woman grabs Keys’ face and pulls her towards him as she kisses the hitmaker on the cheek while she’s in the middle of a song.

The New York The local looked visibly shocked but continued with her performance.

On Tuesday, popular blog Hollywood Unlocked posted a video of the incident on Instagram, and Keys took to the comments to share her reaction.

“Trust me, how the F*** am I!!!!!!!!! Doesn’t she know what time it is???” The songwriter wrote along with a series of clock and mindblown emojis.

Keys fans flooded the comments with messages of support as well as equally outraged responses.

“Oh hell.. moving around too much for that level of intimacy,” one Instagram user said, referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Really security????? Smh,” one fan commented, while another quipped, “Y’all need to start learning to respect people’s space!!!!!!”

Keys is far from the first celebrity to have an uncomfortable encounter with a fan. Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce and Kendall Jenner are among the famous names who have had to fend off advances from overzealous fans.

Keys started her World trip June 9 in Birmingham, England in support of her sixth and seventh albums “Alicia” (2020) and “Keys” (2021). This is the singer’s sixth tour and her first global trek since her Set the World on Fire tour in 2013.

In a September 2020 interview with iHeartRadio, Keys told the outlet that she was looking forward to performing in front of a live audience again and connecting with her fans in person.

“It’s beautiful to be together in person,” Keyes said. “It’s a whole different energy because you can actually see people’s faces and feel the energy coming right at you, living in the moment. It’s a two-way street. I know we all miss that a lot.”

She continued, “At first I thought it was crazy to only connect on social, Zooms or whatever. And now I feel like, in some ways, can we be more connected?

“Even though we’re not together or maybe the appreciation of the connection is greater. Something is happening and I feel it more clearly, more deeply.”