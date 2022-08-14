New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The United States men’s national soccer team is back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

The Americans are ready to bring a group of young, upstart talent to Qatar in hopes of making some sort of impact to show how far US men’s soccer has come in the last eight years. Players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKenney, Brenden Aaronson and Matt Turner are among those highlighting the current squad. Only two players will be over 30 when the World Cup starts in November.

Alexei Lalas was in the team in 1994 when the team reached the round of 16. It was the first time Americans had made it this far in Italy since 1934. Lalas is set to be one of the covering analysts Then the World Cup This month for Fox Sports.

Lalas told Fox News Digital that the first step for the US team is to get out of the group stage before thinking about the knockout stage. USA will have to compete with England, Wales and Iran in Group-B.

“You’ve got to get out of the group and it’s not an easy group by any means with Wales, Iran and England. But that’s the group you should expect to get your team, even in 2022, with this young, inexperienced team. Get out of the group. Then, anything can happen. You get out of the group. Come out,” said Lalas.

“I think the first game against Wales is huge. Obviously, the second game against England is huge from a competitive point of view. But, it’s US-England on Black Friday. Everyone’s going to be at home, it’s the biggest viewing. From a television point of view in the history of the men’s soccer game. The crowd. I’m a little excited about these things. I think it’s worth your time and I think this team is worth your trust. Once you get outside the group, then anything can happen.”

Although the team is very young, Lalas said they have a lot of “swagger” that will carry the group into the knockout round.

“It’s a small team, but they’ve got swagger. They’ve got a chip on their shoulder. I feel a responsibility to set them after the team failed to make the World Cup four years ago,” he said. Fox News Digital. “We have some great leagues and teams playing around the world. Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, Weston McKenney at Juventus, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are now on their way to Leeds, coached by American Jesse Marsh, Matt. Turner is now at Arsenal, playing for the New England Revolution. The list goes on. “

While their youth can help them at times, Lalas said their inexperience on the big stage could end up being a weakness. Wales have not qualified for the World Cup since 1958, but a world-class player like Gareth Bale in their roster makes up for inexperience. England finished runners-up at the Euros last year and have recently struggled in the Nations League. Iran started the year with big wins over Lebanon, UAE and Iraq to advance to the World Cup. Iran has played in the last two World Cups, but failed to get out of the group stage.

“I guess inexperience is a weakness,” Lalas said of the Americans. “You’ve got a lot of players, most of them, playing in their first World Cup. When we step on the field against Wales in that first game, every single player has a chance to play. A player who’s never been to a World Cup. So, yes, there’s some lack of experience.

“There’s also the arrogance of youth, which is sometimes positive and sometimes negative. I guarantee you, at some point, they’re going to do something stupid. That’s what we do when we’re kids, right? You hope it’s not too much. But what do people say or not? There’s going to be times when they don’t talk trash about what’s written or how much money people make or what kind or how famous they are. On the other side they go and say, ‘This is my time and I’m going to take it.’ And that’s what I love about this team. And it’s I think that starts with Greg Berhalter, who I think has used the last four years to really make it different. And a lot of the young players that we’ve talked to here have encouraged. That anything-is-possible mentality.”

Lalas said it was “crucial” for the US to get off to a good start – and that starts with Bale and Wales.

“If you don’t win that first game, or if you lose – knock on wood you didn’t – the second game against England, we know against a very good England, will be very important,” he added.

Lalas said fans of the few Americans coming in November and December should pay attention.

“We have somewhat of the usual suspects because it’s still a young team like Christian Pulisics. I think a guy like Brendan Aaronson really excites people with his work ethic and that guy runs through the wall, doesn’t go in. A silly feeling, but I think he’s going to appeal to a lot of people. “He’s got great heart and courage. A young player like Younes Moussa playing in midfield. That’s really interesting when you have a guy like Sergino Dest playing at Barcelona on the right,” he said.

“So again, all these big clubs that these players play for, and it’s a whole generation now, it’s been groomed to be soccer players from a very young age – and whether that’s good or bad to debate another time – but ultimately it’s produced a generation that, first of all, recognizes that they’re there, feel, but I think they have the tools to deal with the pressure on and off the field. The responsibility to do big things. And for a lot of people, they’ve grown up watching World Cups. So it’s a moment to say, ‘Ah, I’m here, I’ve done it.’ It will. Now, do what you’ve been doing since childhood and go out there and do some great things for the country.”

Who wins is a different story. France are entering the ring as the defending champions, having thrashed Croatia in the 2018 World Cup.

“That’s some good money there because when they won the World Cup four years ago, they were still very young and they’ve gotten better,” Lalas said. “The problem is, it’s very difficult to repeat when it comes to winning the World Cup. And it’s very rare for men or women, but from a US perspective, right now when it comes to women, it’s very, very difficult. People write you off very quickly. But you know ( Kylian) Mbappe and Karim Benzema, who is on fire right now, probably the best goalscorer in the world. Form terms. There’s a lot to be happy about when it comes to France and it wouldn’t surprise me if they go on another run.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin on November 20 and continue until December 18.