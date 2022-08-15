New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alex Rodriguez received a 162 game suspension in 2014 after admitting to using performance-enhancing drugs during his tenure with the Texas Rangers. Still, he said he was “heartbroken” when he found out about the legendary shortstop Suspension of Fernando Tatis Jr.

during Sunday’s ESPN broadcast New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox In the game, Rodriguez said he hopes the younger players will learn from his mistakes, especially the younger players who have the most to lose by violating the league’s policy on PEDs.

“If someone plays 25 years or 23 years or 20 years, and you make that mistake – it doesn’t matter who it is – the verdict is different, but look, we know. I know that and I made a mistake anyway,” he told Michael Kay during the broadcast. “I hope a lot of these little kids learn from my defeat and my mistakes.”

Padres Fernando Tatis JR. 80 games suspended for performance-enhancing drugs

Despite never failing a drug test, Rodriguez missed all of 2014 after admitting to using PEDs while playing for the Rangers. According to CBS Sports, He was initially given a 214-game suspension, which was reduced to 162 after he appealed the ruling — at the time, the longest suspension in MLB history.

“I’m not angry,” Rodriguez said of him Tatis’ response to learning of suspension. “I was heartbroken because I made a mistake at 22 or 23 that affects you until you’re 60.”

He continued: “I made that mistake. I was in my late 30s, and desperate to get back on the field and play.”

Tatis received an 80-game suspension over the weekend for a positive drug test. He said he “accidentally” took medication to treat ringworm that contained clostebol. He has yet to play a game this season after injuring his wrist in a motorcycle accident in the offseason.