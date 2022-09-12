New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two men were indicted last month in the alleged drug and money laundering ring of disgraced former South Carolina prosecutor Alex Murdoff, who is said to have blood-related gang ties.

Spencer Unwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers was indicted on Aug. 19 on signature-related charges of obstruction of justice, money laundering, computer crime and fraud, the same day Murdoff faced more charges from a state grand jury in Colleton County.

The indictments charge the men “with other offenses involving narcotics, dangerous drugs or controlled substances and such offenses are multi-county in nature and occurred in more than one county of this state and are of significance; and have engaged in such conduct. Not authorized by law.”

Murdoff, who pleaded not guilty to the June 2021 murders of wife Maggie and son Paul, was indicted for the first time two-and-a-half months ago on an alleged drug-trafficking charge with accused co-conspirator Curtis “Fast”. Eddie” Smith.

Smith, 62, was previously charged with being the gunman in Murdoff’s 2021 Labor Day weekend murder-for-hire plot so that his surviving son, Buster, could collect on a $10 million life insurance policy.

Murdoff issued approximately 437 checks totaling $2.4 million to Smith from Oct. 7, 2013, to Feb. 28, 2021, according to the June indictment for the alleged oxycodone and meth trafficking conspiracy.

So far, Murdoch faces 90 additional state charges for alleged schemes to swindle victims — including his dead housekeeper son — out of nearly $8.8 million.

Roberts is accused of defrauding thousands of dollars in unemployment insurance and federal PPP loans for fake businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivers is accused of taking the cell phone of another person who was arrested and interfering with law enforcement by obtaining a search warrant.

The New York Post reported that Roberts and Rivers were either close friends or cousins ​​with the Walterboro Cowboys, a notorious Bloods-affiliated street gang.

“Alex Murdoff runs half the drugs in this county,” one alleged gang member told the Post.

A law enforcement source told the outlet that the gang, operating near major I-95, is known for smuggling guns and drugs from Miami to New York.

Rivers lived across the street from Walterboro Cowboys leader Khiri Broughton, who was sentenced to prison in 2017 along with seven accomplices. Rivers served time for cocaine trafficking offenses in 2012 but claims he has gone straight and is now being “railroaded”. “According to the post.

He was released on ankle monitoring after posting a $150,000 bond. Roberts, who has a criminal record, was arrested with Rivers last month at a local gambling den.