New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Alex Murdoff was once a well-established lawyer, millionaire, husband and father of two sons, Buster and Paul, living on a sprawling estate in the Low Country of South Carolina.

Despite his seemingly idyllic life, however, Murdoch’s dramatic fall from grace with so many twists and turns has left the now-national audience with whiplash.

Most recently, on July 14, a Colleton County grand jury indicted Murdoff, 64, on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in connection with a violent crime that occurred on June 7, 2021, in the death of his wife. , Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22.

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with murder of wife and son

But before the murder charges for the bombings, Murdoch faced more than 80 other criminal charges by 16 state grand jury indictments, including those involving the family of his deceased housekeeper, a deaf quadriplegic man and injured persons on the highway patrol. Obligation limits, totaling approximately $8.5 million.

Here’s a timeline of the events that led Murdoff from his multi-million-dollar family farm to the Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, where he is currently being held.

2015

Buster’s classmate, 19-year-old Stephen Smith, was found dead in the middle of a road in rural Hampton County in what was officially ruled a hit-and-run, though a state trooper’s incident report noted “no evidence.” Suggest that the victim was hit by a vehicle.”

2018

Murdoff’s Long time housewife, Gloria Satterfield 57, died in a hospital a few weeks after falling down the steps on the family’s property on the border of Hampton and Colleton counties.

2019

On a drunken February evening in 2019, Paul Murdoff crashed a boat with his friends, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach and injuring several other passengers. Paul is accused of the incident and has pleaded not guilty.

Beach’s family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit — an amended version of which names Alex Murdoff, Paul Mudoff and a convenience store that served retail alcohol the night of the crash as defendants.

September 2021

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered on the family’s estate in June. Alex Murdoff found their bodies near the estate’s dog kennel and called 911 to report gunshot wounds.

The South Carolina State Police opened an investigation into the death of Stephen Smith based on information gathered during the investigation into the murders of Paul and Maggie. The police did not provide more information about the possible connection between the two incidents.

In September, Murdoch is confronted by partners in the prominent personal injury law firm his grandfather founded a century ago, accused of stealing millions of dollars.

A day later, Murdoff allegedly asked A Suicide Plot for Rent to shoot himself to death on a rural Hampton County road so his surviving son, Buster, could collect on a $10 million life insurance policy.

The botched shooting left Murdaugh, whose family also controlled the local prosecutor’s office for generations, with a graze wound to the head.

Alex Murdoch ‘1000%’ Never Shot In Suicide Plot, ‘Set Up’ Alleged Hit Man, Lawyer Claims

After being treated and released from the hospital, Murdoff completed medical detox for his opioid addiction at a facility in Atlanta.

That same month, Florida Satterfield’s children filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alex Murdoff, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) opened an investigation into Satterfield’s death.

October 2021

A South Carolina judge froze the assets of Murdoch and his son, Buster, appointing receivers to analyze the family’s finances.

After the 57-year-old woman died in a hospital in February 2018 while Murdoff was receiving medical treatment for his addiction in Orlando, Florida, authorities arrested him, accusing him of defrauding Satterfield’s children of $4.3 million in insurance settlement money. She allegedly trips and falls into the Murdoff family home.

November 2021

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Hampton County grand jury issued indictments against Alex Murdoff for conspiracy, making a false claim or payment of $10,000 or more and filing a false police report in connection with a suicide-for-hire attempt in September. .

A Hampton County grand jury also issued indictments against the alleged hitman, Curtis Edward Smith, for conspiracy, assisted suicide, aggravated assault and battery and making false claims or payments of $10,000 or more.

Wilson later issued a series of new indictments charging Murdoff with a total of 27 counts.

Additional charges include four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent; seven counts of obtaining a signature or property by false pretenses; seven counts of money laundering; eight counts of computer crimes; and one count of forgery.

December 2021

Wilson announced that a grand jury had issued seven new indictments against Murdoff on 21 counts – nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent; seven counts of computer crimes; Four counts of money laundering and one count of forgery in an alleged scheme to defraud more than 1.3 million victims.

A total of 12 charges against the former attorney allege that he embezzled more than $6.2 million.

Later that month, Murdoff agreed to pay Satterfield’s children a $4.3 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit.

January 2022

A state grand jury has issued 27 additional indictments against Murdoff, who has been in custody since October, accusing Murdoff of stealing millions of dollars from people including a highway patrolman, a quadriplegic man and Satterfield’s children.

The new indictments charge Murdoff with 21 counts of breach of trust with intent to defraud and six counts of computer crime, extending his criminal history to 2011.

Alex Murdaugh dies from quadriplegic, patrolman injured in line of duty: Laver

He faces a total of 71 charges and is accused of stealing more than $8.5 million from consumers.

June 2022

SLED agents receive permission from Gloria Satterfield’s family to exhume her body, as the death was never reported to the coroner at the time of her death and the preliminary death certificate claimed the housekeeper died of natural causes.

Later that month, Wilson announced new indictments charging Murdoff with charges related to money laundering as part of a drug trafficking indictment.

Over an eight-year period, Murdoff allegedly wrote at least 437 checks to a former personal injury legal client and distant cousin, Curtis Edward Smith, totaling approximately $2.4 million, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. From October 7, 2013, to February 28, 2021, Murdoch gave Smith hundreds of checks of less than $10,000 each to avoid being flagged by banks, which are required by law to report large currency transactions.

Alex Murdoff indicted for alleged drug trafficking scheme with hitman peddling opioids

Smith then allegedly cashed the checks, sometimes by falsifying the endorsements of associates without their knowledge or consent, to facilitate the acquisition or distribution of illegally obtained narcotics as well as to benefit Murdaugh and to “nature, location, hide or conceal” sources of income from “numerous illegal activities.” , ownership or control.

Murdoch now faces 16 charges out of 81 charges.

July 2022

Wilson announced that a Colleton County grand jury had indicted Murdoff on two counts of murder and two counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son Paul.

“All the efforts of our office and the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation are focused on bringing justice to the families of the victims,” ​​Wilson said in a July 14 statement. “We want to thank the Department of State Law Enforcement, the attorneys and staff in our office, and everyone who worked on this case for their tireless efforts in gathering evidence and following up on where it led. We also want to thank the Colleton County Grand Jury. For public service.

Mudaugh pleads not guilty.

Murdoff’s attorneys, Dick Harputlian and Jim Griffin, said in a statement Fox Carolina The defendant “wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he had nothing to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Days later, a federal grand jury indicted Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Lafitte for helping to steal hundreds of thousands from his legitimate customers.

The new indictment is the first time federal prosecutors in South Carolina have sought charges through the long-winded FBI investigation into Murdoff’s grace. Lafitte’s family founded the Palmetto State Bank in Hampton, South Carolina in 1907.