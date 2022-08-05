Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.
NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!
Infowars founder Alex Jones will pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.
Alex Jones of InfoWars speaks to reporters outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on the use of social media platforms by foreign influence operations on Capitol Hill on September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.
(Drew Engerer)
The verdict comes a day after the student’s parents were ordered to pay $4.1 million in restitution earlier this week.
Sarah Rumph is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc