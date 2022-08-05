off
Video

Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 5

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

Infowars founder Alex Jones will pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Alex Jones of InfoWars speaks to reporters outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on the use of social media platforms by foreign influence operations on Capitol Hill on September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Alex Jones of InfoWars speaks to reporters outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on the use of social media platforms by foreign influence operations on Capitol Hill on September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.
(Drew Engerer)

The verdict comes a day after the student’s parents were ordered to pay $4.1 million in restitution earlier this week.

Sarah Rumph is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc