Alex Jones libel trials show the limits of deplatforming for a select few

The new defamation trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, which began this week, may offer glimpses of the effectiveness of “deplatforming” – downloading unwanted accounts from social networking sites.

This Connecticut lawsuit is the second of three lawsuits Jones is facing for spreading lies on his streaming TV show and website Infowars that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The families of the victims, whom Jones called “participants in the crisis”, faced harassment, threats and psychological abuse. In August, a Texas jury awarded the family members $45.2 million in damages, though Jones says he intends to appeal the decision.

Jones, serial conspiracy theorist and fabulist, was started almost every major internet and social media platform in 2018 after he threatened then-special counsel Robert Mueller, who was investigating then-president Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. Initially, a round of media coverage advertised marking traffic to Jones’ websites as proof that “deplatforming works”. However, the revelations of the Jones trials may indicate the existence of a rare class of extremist Internet personalities who are better protected from attempts to limit access to their content.

In a Connecticut lawsuit, a corporate representative for Jones’ companies testified that Infowars could have generated $100 million to $1 billion in revenue in the years since the Sandy Hook massacre. Testifying at a previous trial in Texas, Jones told the court that Infowars made about $70 million revenue for the most recent fiscal year, up from roughly $53 million in 2018, when Infowars was largely deplatformed.

According to political scientist Rebecca Tromble, who runs the Data, Democracy, and Policy Institute at George Washington University, the difference between Jones and many other right-wingers who have been deplatformed “is that Infowars had an existing infrastructure outside of social media. “

Infowars brings about 80% of revenue sale of productsmainly dietary supplements, according to lawsuits from the largest of Jones’ nine private companies. He increased his talk radio audience through an early partnership with sympathetic distributor and now owns its own network and independent video streaming site.

Growing body from research work offers deplatforming toxic actors or online communities usually reduce audience size is significant warning that this smaller audience migrates to less regulated platforms where extremism then concentratestogether with potential per violence.

Evaluating the effectiveness of deplatforming is tricky, in part because the word itself can refer to different things, says Megan Squire, a computer scientist who analyzes extremist online communities for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“You lose your website infrastructure, you lose your social media, you lose your banking services. I would say it’s the big three,” says Squire. She says they all had different impacts depending on the specific case.

squire study shows that traffic on Jones’s online Infowars Store remained stable for about a year and a half after it was removed from mainstream social media. It then declined throughout 2020 until that year’s presidential election and its tumultuous aftermath, when traffic from the Infowars store skyrocketed to levels that Jones had not seen in the two years prior to his abandonment of the platform.

According to Squire, Jones’ resilience is the exception rather than the rule. She points to the case of Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer. After the violent 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, he lost his web domain and had to go through 14 more domains, losing traffic each time. Squire says Anglin is on the run from various lawsuits, including a ruling that he owes $14 million in damages for terrorism against a Jewish woman and her family.

Survival strategies after deplatformation

Even after social media bans, conspirators like Jones are finding workarounds. Squire says other users typically post the banned person on their channels or simply repost the banned person’s content. People can rebrand or direct their audience to an alternative platform. After being banned by companies like YouTube and PayPal, white supremacist streamer Nick Fuentes eventually created his own video streaming service where he called on his audience to kill legislators in anticipation of the riot in the Capitol on January 6th.

Other online communities have shown similar resilience. Popular Trump supporter message forum known as TheDonald has been removed from Reddit and later closed subsequent owner after capitol riot and yet is now more active than ever, according to Squire. When Trump himself was banned from Twitter, Squire watched the messaging app Telegram received tens of thousands of new users. It remains a thriving online space for right-wing celebrities and hate groups.

In terms of fundraising, even if extremists are completely cut off from financial institutions that process credit cards or donations, they can always turn to cryptocurrency.

“100% of these guys work in crypto,” says Squire, which she points out is not always easy to live on. Its value is volatile and cashing out is not always easy. However, Squire and her colleagues found anonymous donors using cryptocurrency to funnel millions of dollars to Jones and Fuentes.

“We live in a capitalist society. And who said that entrepreneurs also cannot be on the side of the conspirators?” says Robert Goldberg, professor of history at the University of Utah. He notes that the conspiracy dealers have always been “incredibly smart” with any of the latest technology available to them.

“The Klan Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, sold hoods and robes and all these merchandise, this brand, this trinket, if you will, to the 5-6 million people who joined the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s.” he says. But, except during the heyday of the Ku Klux Klan, Goldberg says, selling conspiracy stories about the Kennedy assassination, UFOs, or the 9/11 attacks has generally been much less profitable so far.

Power and lies

The bigger question for researcher Shannon McGregor of the University of North Carolina’s Center for Information, Technology, and Community Life is what the conspirators hope to achieve with them.

“Why are these people doing this in the first place? What do they get from it? And in many cases, especially in this country, at the moment it is about staying in power,” says McGregor. Marginal communities always exist in democracies, she said, but what should be a concern is their proximity to power.

She rejects the “one-sided” formulation of the issue, defining it as primarily a right-wing phenomenon that dates back decades. “At least since the Nixon era, this right-wing, ultra-conservative media ecosystem has been linked to political power, so it’s unlikely that it will truly disappear,” says McGregor.

She argues that deplatforming and punitive defamation suits are less of a solution than “harm reduction”. When one individual conspiracy theorist or conspiracy site loses its audience, new ones quickly emerge. None of this means, McGregor and other experts agree, that efforts to curb the spread of extremist or anti-democratic narratives should be completely abandoned.

“I think, in general, [social media company] Representatives would prefer the conversation to be: “Well, deplatforming doesn’t work, right? … So, you know, this is no longer our responsibility,” says Tromble.

Squire says there’s no question that anything that stops venomous conspirators from running smoothly or getting their message across is worth doing. This makes the platform they are removed from safer and upholds the social norm that there are consequences for harassment and hate speech.