Alex Jones admits that the Sandy Hook attack was “100% real”.

Enlarge this image switch title Briana Sanchez/AP

Briana Sanchez/AP

Austin, Texas – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified on Wednesday that he now understands that it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax, and that he now believes it was “100% real.”

Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in a terrorist attack in 2012 testified about the suffering, death threats and persecution they endured due to Jones trumpeting on his media platforms, the Infowars host said in a Texas courtroom that he definitely thinks the attack happened.

“Especially since I met my parents. It’s 100% real,” Jones said at a trial to determine how much he and his media company Free Speech Systems owe for defamation of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis. Their son Jesse Lewis was among 20 students and six teachers killed in what became the deadliest school shooting in American history in Newtown, Connecticut.

But Heslin and Lewis said Tuesday that an apology would not be enough and that Jones should be held accountable for repeatedly spreading lies about the attack. They are looking for at least $150 million.

Closing arguments are expected to begin later Wednesday after additional testimony from Jones, who presented the trial as an attack on his First amendment rights.

Jones is the only person to testify in his defense. His lawyer asked him if he now understood that it was “absolutely irresponsible” promote false claims that there was no massacre and no one died.

Jones said yes, but added, “They (the media) won’t let me take it back.”

He also complained that he “was introduced as a man who runs talking about Sandy Hook, makes money on Sandy Hook, is obsessed with Sandy Hook.”

Jones’ testimony comes a day after Heslin and Lewis testified in an Austin courtroom, where Jones and his companies are based, that Jones and the false claims he and Infowars promoted had turned their lives into a “living hell” of threats. death, online abuse and harassment.

On Tuesday, they spent arraignment day, during which the judge scolded the pompous Jones for not being truthful about what he said under oath.

In a compelling conversation, Lewis spoke directly to Jones, who was seated about 10 feet away. Earlier that day, Jones told his audience on his broadcast program that Heslin was “slow” and manipulated by bad people.

“I am a mother first and foremost, and I know that you are a father. My son existed,” Lewis told Jones. “I’m not a deep state supporter… I know you know that… And yet you’re going to leave the courthouse and say it again on your show.”

At one point, Lewis asked Jones, “Do you think I’m an actor?”

“No, I don’t think you’re an actor,” Jones replied before the judge warned him to keep quiet until he was called to testify.

Heslin and Lewis are among several Sandy Hook families that have filed several lawsuits alleging that Jones’ accusations of hoaxing Sandy Hook led to years of abuse by him and his followers.

Heslin and Lewis both said they feared for their lives and encountered strangers at home and on the street. Heslin said his house and car were shot at. The jury heard about a death threat sent by phone to another Sandy Hook family.

“I can’t even describe the last nine and a half years, the hell that I and others have had to endure due to the recklessness and carelessness of Alex Jones,” Heslin said.

Scarlett Lewis also described threatening emails that seemed to reveal deep details about her personal life.

“It’s fear for your life,” said Scarlett Lewis. You don’t know what they were going to do.

Heslin said he doesn’t know if the Sandy Hook hoax conspiracy theory originated from Jones, but it was Jones who “lit the match and lit the fire” through an online platform and broadcast that reached millions around the world.

“What has been said about me and Sandy Hook herself resonates all over the world,” Heslin said. “Over time, I really realized how dangerous it is.”

Jones missed Heslin’s Tuesday morning testimony when he was on his show – a move Heslin called “cowardly” – but arrived in the courtroom for part of Scarlett Lewis’s testimony. He was accompanied by several private security guards.

“Today is very important to me and it was a long time ago… to meet Alex Jones for what he said and did to me. To restore the honor and legacy of my son,” Heslin said when Jones was gone. there.

Heslin told jurors about holding his son with a bullet hole in his head, even describing the extent of the damage to his son’s body. A key segment of the case is a 2017 Infowars broadcast that stated that Heslin did not keep his son.

The jury was shown a school photograph of a smiling Jesse taken two weeks before his murder. The parents received the photo only after the shooting. They described how Jesse was known for telling classmates to “run!” which probably saved lives.

The parents said that an apology from Jones would not be enough.

“Alex started this fight,” Heslin said, “and I will finish it.”

Jones later took the stand and was initially aggressive with the judge, who asked him to answer a question from his own lawyer. Jones testified that he had long wanted to apologize to the plaintiffs.

The judge later expelled the jury from the room and heavily scolded Jones for telling the jury that he had performed pre-trial evidence gathering when he had not done so, and that he was bankrupt, which was not established. Lawyers for the plaintiffs were furious that Jones mentioned his bankruptcy, which they fear will affect jury decisions for damages.

“This is not your show,” Judge Maya Guerra Gamble told Jones. “Your faith does not make anything true. You are under oath.”

Last September, a judge warned Jones in her absentee decision that he did not provide documents requested by the Sandy Hook families. Court in Connecticut issued a similar judgment v. Jones for the same reasons in a separate lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook’s other parents.

At stake in court is the question of how much Jones will pay. The parents have asked the jury to award $150 million in damages for defamation and willful infliction of emotional distress. The jury will then consider whether Jones and his company pay punitive damages.

Jones had already tried to financially protect Free Speech Systems. Company filed for federal bankruptcy protection last week. The Sandy Hook families have separately sued Jones over his financial claims, alleging that the company is trying to protect the millions belonging to Jones and his family through front men.