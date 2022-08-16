New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson has discussed his plans to sue the White House after Twitter pressured him to ban his account.

Alex Berenson: I plan to sue the White House and possibly other individuals as well. I told you this time that I Twitter is going to be sued And people make fun of him. This federal judge was appointed by Bill Clinton, it’s a good case, and so a few weeks ago I was reinstated on Twitter, or Twitter reinstated me. It was Forced to compromise. I went to the lighthouse. I think they violated my First Amendment rights, forcing Twitter to act as a paid actor, essentially an arm of the federal government.

White House asks Twitter why Alex Berenson hasn’t been banned from platform, lawsuit reveals

I have received these documents. I’ll have this shortly, but I think when the party does that the case will survive the motion to dismiss, and there will be a discovery deposition. people Inside and outside the White House Maybe he will ask questions not only about me but about other people [on] platform over the past two years.

Watch the full interview here: