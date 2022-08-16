Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson has discussed his plans to sue the White House after Twitter pressured him to ban his account.
Alex Berenson: I plan to sue the White House and possibly other individuals as well. I told you this time that I Twitter is going to be sued And people make fun of him. This federal judge was appointed by Bill Clinton, it’s a good case, and so a few weeks ago I was reinstated on Twitter, or Twitter reinstated me. It was Forced to compromise. I went to the lighthouse. I think they violated my First Amendment rights, forcing Twitter to act as a paid actor, essentially an arm of the federal government.
White House asks Twitter why Alex Berenson hasn’t been banned from platform, lawsuit reveals
I have received these documents. I’ll have this shortly, but I think when the party does that the case will survive the motion to dismiss, and there will be a discovery deposition. people Inside and outside the White House Maybe he will ask questions not only about me but about other people [on] platform over the past two years.
