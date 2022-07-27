Alessia Russo banished all fear with a daring heel that charmed Sweden.

lok, we’ve tried everything. Skill in itself is not important. Anyone who has ever kicked a soccer ball at any level has at some stage tried the defiant heel kick that Alessia Russo fooled the Swedish defense at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night. All over the world, it is one of the main elements of playground games, mini-games and pre-match warm-ups. And yet, there seems to be a tacit agreement that when you travel by train, such audacity is eventually left behind for fear of waste and inefficiency, for fear of embarrassment, for fear of how it is. may look to everyone who is watching.

Fear is one of the most underrated elements of elite football. That’s why wingers try to shoot through rather than take the defender. This is why defenders hit the ball instead of passing across the lines. This is why moments of genuine inspiration are so rare at the highest level. And the larger the stake, the greater the quantum of failure. Risk aversion makes us human. And since Russo collects the ball in the Swedish penalty area 22 minutes before the game in the semi-finals of the European Championship, the last thing anyone expects from her is what she actually does.

As a thought experiment, let’s imagine that Rousseau is trying to make a heel and it doesn’t come off. It bounces off her foot or hits one of the two Swedish defenders following her and bounces harmlessly. Even worse, let’s imagine that Sweden wins back the ball, beats him, creates a chance, scores and closes the gap to 2:1. Maybe they will even continue to win and break the hearts of England. Perhaps Rousseau, who just squandered a golden chance to take England 3-0 seconds earlier, is now becoming a lightning rod for the worry and anger of a grieving nation.

The phone lines of the two-bean radio talk show flare with rage. Rousseau’s heel becomes a symbol of the complacency and decadence of this English team, perhaps even English right and arrogance. This, whether she realizes it or not (and certainly not), is the risk/reward scenario Rousseau takes on when she takes the hit. And if it all seems a little farfetched in the morning light of a resounding 4-0 triumph, is it more farfetched than what really happened?

Let us now consider Rousseau herself for a moment. She is 23 years old and has already played for five clubs. She started at Charlton’s academy before moving to Chelsea, where she played under Mark Parsons, now manager of the Netherlands national team. She was the captain of the development department. At the age of 17, she made her debut for the first team. The Emma Hayes era was rapidly gaining momentum, and Russo was clearly being groomed for a major role in one of the great dynasties of English football.

Alessia Russo celebrates her outrageous goal with a heel. Photo: Carl Resin/Reuters

Instead, she left. She dropped down the division to Brighton, a smaller club with a more sparse formation but who could immediately offer her first-team moments. In the summer of 2017, she moved back to Tar Heels in North Carolina. Her highlights dangle from the time there’s a clean dirt catalog. There are evil transitions and daring shots from afar; feints and somersaults; score winning goals.

In the match against Wake Forest, she crossed the ball, sold the goalkeeper an incredible dummy and scored into an empty net. Against North Carolina State, she backs the ball for 40 yards, sends one defenseman out for a snack and soft drink, turns away from two more, and hits from a distance. Then, in her sophomore year, against Wake Forest again, she finds herself one on one with the goaltender and decides to try a naughty little sip. She rests with her standing foot and the keeper knocks her out, a strong knee cutting into a hard shin and breaking it at the base. She doesn’t play again for six months.

The portrait that emerges in these early years is one of exuberant yet ruthlessly impatient talent: a young woman who knows exactly how good she is, chained only to the goal and the shortest path to reach it. If you stand in her way, she will get rid of you. Nothing personal. If she does not like the new contract that Manchester United is offering her, she refuses it, as she did last month. And for all her sublime technique and vision, there is nothing ostentatious or ostentatious about it. Skills and gimmicks, unsentimental comings and goings, contract disagreements are simply the quickest solution to her problem.

02:03 ‘Totally blew us away’: England fans ecstatic as hosts reach Euro 2022 final – video

And so, when she assesses her chances Tuesday night, she doesn’t think about the shot she just missed. She doesn’t think about what Colin will tweet the next morning. She doesn’t think about the time she tried a cheeky little trick and broke her leg for her trouble. She does not think that this is the semi-final of the European Championship. There is a ball, there is a goal, and all she cares about is the shortest path between them.

Achieving this goal requires a combination of factors. A culture of empowerment and self-expression where forces like external judgment and fear of failure simply don’t interfere. A coach who encourages players to live, not just exist. And, of course, the 2:0 advantage helps. But most of all, however, a woman with indomitable skill and unshakable will of Rousseau is needed: a woman on the biggest stage of her life, absolutely not afraid of anything.