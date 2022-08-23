Alessandra Biaggi is seeking to win NY’s 17th District seat and has the support of the AOC. who is she

New York State Sen. Rep. Alessandra Biaggi to represent New York’s 17th Congressional District in Tuesday’s primary. Sean Patrick Maloney, DN.Y. Running in front.

Maloney decided to run after changing New York’s redistricting district boundaries. Maloney’s district was divided into the 17th and 18th congressional districts, and his house was drawn in the 17th.

Maloney’s candidacy sparked controversy, not least because he defeated the 17th District incumbent, Rep. Monder ousted Jones, but also because of Maloney’s role as head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which helps elect Democrats to the House.

Races to follow: Florida, New York primary races to watch: DeSantis picks challenger, Nadler vs. Maloney

“I think frankly, it sends a terrible message not just to New York Democrats, but to Democrats across the country who are fighting incredibly hard to hold onto their districts,” Biagi said, referring to Maloney’s decision. According to Spectrum News NY1.

“We can’t run away from tough battles for our campaign chief for the House of Representatives.”

Biagi’s opponent:NY Democratic Rep. Who is Sean Patrick Maloney? He has the support of Bill Clinton, Pelosi

Here’s what you need to know about Biagi, who entered the race after Maloney switched districts.

Who is Alessandra Biagi?

Alessandra Biagi was born in Mount Vernon, New York. His grandparents immigrated to the United States from Italy.

She received a bachelor of science degree in communications from New York University in 2008 and a JD degree from Fordham Law School in 2012. She graduated from Yale University’s Women’s Campaign School in 2014.

Biagi is a former Rep. The granddaughter of Mario Biagi, DN.Y., who served in Congress from 1969-1988, According to govtrack.us.

What is her political background?

Biagi is a New York state senator representing the Bronx and Westchester.

The 36-year-old lawyer was elected state senator in 2018, defeating longtime former state Sen. Jeffrey Klein in an upset victory. Biagi then won the general election and is in his second two-year term. According to the New York Times.

She served as Deputy National Operations Director for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

She has also worked for former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Office of Storm Recovery and as a “Legal Associate for New York State Homes and Community Renewal.” According to Ballotpedia.

Who supported Biagi?

New York State Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is supporting Biagi.

“Alessandra has been here before — she knows what it takes to take on powerful opponents,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an email to supporters in June. According to CNN. ”

Ocasio-Cortez also endorsed Biagi when she was running for state senator in the 2018 primary against Klein.