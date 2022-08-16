New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alec BaldwinThe “Rust” set shooting was ruled an accident by New Mexico’s medical investigator’s office after reviewing cinematographer Halina Hutchins’ autopsy and law enforcement reports from the fatal incident in October.

The medical investigator’s report was made public on Monday Santa Fe County The sheriff’s office along with FBI records collected from the weapon and ammunition used on set after the shooting. It’s unclear if Baldwin will still face any criminal charges, with his attorneys calling the shooting a “tragic accident.”

“The critical report came from the medical examiner, who concluded it was a tragic accident. This is the third time New Mexico authorities have found Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of unsafe conditions on set. He was told by the man in charge of security on set that the gun was ‘cold,’ and the gun was safe.” believed,” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, told Fox News Digital.

On October 21, 2021, a live round of ammunition during a rehearsal killed cinematographer Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. The western “Rust” was filmed on a ranch on the outskirts of the city of Santa Fe, where they were filming inside. A small church.

“The FBI report is misconstrued,” Nikas added. “The gun only went off once in testing – without pulling the trigger – when the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places. The FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior tests, even while pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition.”

FBI Forensic Report Concludes Alec Baldwin Pulled Trigger on ‘Rust’ Set: Report

Hannah Gutierrez Reid, spokesperson for “Rust” Armor, told Fox News Digital: “The Newly released FBI reports Baldwin also showed through his attorney that the revolver was in good working order and that Baldwin should have pulled the trigger to fire the revolver, directly contradicting his prior statements and that of Assistant Director Halls.”

“A new complaint by the New Mexico Environmental Department (OSHA) highlights serious failures by the manufacturer in Rust Set to prevent this tragic shooting.”

Baldwin told investigators that he initially didn’t know Hutchins would die when the gun went off and was shocked to learn he was holding a gun with live ammunition. Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, said the gun had to be empty for rehearsal without filming.

“These new filings demonstrate efforts by various production members from the beginning to scapegoat and scapegoat 24-year-old Hannah for this tragedy,” the statement continued. “Hannah was tasked with working two jobs, including the very important job of props assistant and armourer, but was not given adequate time and training days despite repeated requests or respect for the armorer’s position and responsibilities.

Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting: ‘I never would’

“This includes Baldwin specifically ignoring Hanna’s requests to undergo cross-draw training, which includes never putting a finger on the trigger during a cross-draw and never pointing a weapon at anyone. It also repeats that Hanna was specifically asked to be called back. If Baldwin is going to handle or operate a firearm, she must have her armor checked and could have performed security duties, however, neither Baldwin nor Halls or anyone else in the production called Hannah into the church to perform her weapons duties and perform a final security check before the fatal shooting, which could have prevented this terrible tragedy as well.”

Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to file any charges in the case and are waiting Baldwin’s cellphone for review starting Aug. 3, according to District Attorney Mary Cormack-Altwice.

Baldwin told ABC News in a December interview that he pointed a gun at Hutchins at her behest on the set of the western film “Rust,” which went off after he cocked it. He said he did not pull the trigger.

“I’m very hopeful that we won’t be criminally responsible when the facts come out, but it’s changed my life. And it doesn’t mean in the normal sense that I was involved in something or someone passed,” Baldwin said. In an interview at Boulder International Film Festival In March. “I mean, I’ve been in a situation where somebody’s been killed. It’s changed my life in terms of the performance of weapons in movies and television.”

FBI analysis of the revolver in Baldwin’s hand during the rehearsal indicated that it was in working order at the time and would not discharge unless it was fully cocked and the trigger pulled.

The FBI report states that with the hammer fully cocked, the gun cannot be fired without pulling the trigger while the working internals are intact and functional.

During the FBI’s examination of the gun, the hammer fractured parts of the gun’s trigger sear and cylinder, officials said. That allowed the hammer to drop and the firing pin to detonate the primer.

“This was the only successful discharge during this test and it was caused by the rupture of internal components, not the failure of the gun or safety mechanisms,” the report said.

It is unclear from the FBI report how many times the revolver’s hammer was struck during the test.

Ammunition recovered from the film location included live rounds found on a cart and in a holster in the building where the shooting took place. Blank and dummy cartridges were also found.

A scathing report released in April by New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau detailed a story of safety failures that violated standard industry protocols, including evidence that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires on set before the fatal shooting.

The bureau also documented gun safety complaints from staff that were ignored and said firearms experts were not allowed to make decisions about additional safety training.

In ruling the shooting accidental, the New Mexico medical examiner’s office cited “the absence of an apparent intent to cause harm or death” and said there was “no compelling indication” that the revolver was intentionally loaded with live ammunition. on set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.