Alec Baldwin Anne has faced criticism on social media for sharing a video in support of Anne Heche after a “horrific” car crash in the Los Angeles area on Friday that left a house engulfed in flames and destroyed.

“Hey, I want to send my best wishes and my love to Anne Heche,” Baldwin told his two million followers on Saturday night. He co-starred with Heche, 53, in the ’96 legal thriller “The Juror,” and they reconnected in 2004. A Broadway play“The Twentieth Century.”

But fans weren’t interested in Baldwin’s plight, and footage captured by surveillance cameras showed Hache, 53, “recklessly” driving his Mini Cooper around the residential Mar Vista neighborhood before the vehicle finally crashed into the home. .

“She’s an amazingly talented woman,” he said in a video posted on Instagram, which garnered more than 11,000 likes overnight.

Anne Heche ‘Drunk Vodka’ with ‘Wine Chasers’ in Podcast Posted Before ‘Horrific’ Los Angeles Crash

“I love you Anne. I love you and I think you’re a very talented person. I hope everything is okay. I hope you get through this. My heart goes out to you. I’m so sorry that this tragic thing happened to you. You, and I give you my Sending love,” he added. “Everyone, please join me in sending your support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche. Thank you.”

One Instagram user wrote that she “put their lives at risk,” while another wrote, “Thank God there are no children playing in that garden.”

“What about the people she almost killed??” wrote Instagram user @lisadoo50. “Is she more important?”

“Did you see how reckless she was driving and how she hit a building before she crashed? Did you see the ring doorbell footage? She’s lucky she didn’t kill anyone,” wrote @channiempearson.

“Well, let’s hope she recovers and builds a new life in recovery,” added @Wiley.

Anne Heche’s ‘horrific’ car crash: Eyewitness shares horrific details from fiery incident

Anne Heche “Drank Vodka” With “Wine Chasers” during a recording of the “Better Together” podcast with co-host Heather Duffy, it was posted hours before Haye’s fire on Friday when he crashed his Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and removed from the platform. It is unclear when the episode was taped.

Heche joked that listeners would have to keep their “fingers crossed” that the pair could even make it through a recording together.

“Everyone in front of us had a bottle because our friends sent us a bottle [of] Re: discover!” she says before admitting she once did a “terrible commercial” for the brand.

“We should drink vodka instead of wine,” Duffy said a doctor told the pair.

“And we listen! And we’re drinking it — with wine chasers,” says Heche, seemingly slurring the podcast’s name.

Anne Heche rushes into the house, lighting the fire; The actress was taken in an ambulance with severe burns

She also admitted on the podcast: “Today was a very special day. “I don’t know what happened, sometimes days are just success, and I don’t know if you ever have them, but some days Mama said… some days they’re not good bad days. And some days I don’t know why it ends like this and things don’t really move me that way.”

Heche and the tenant of the house pounce on her Survived wonderfully The deadly confrontation happened minutes after entering the garage door of an apartment complex on Heche Street.

Witnesses in the residential area told TMZ that the actress tried to help her out of her car before she backed out of the parking lot and fled the scene.

Minutes later, the “Donnie Brasco” star She crashed the car into the house and burst into flames.

She suffered burns and was “conscious and breathing” as she was removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher, according to video footage from the scene as officers rushed her to an ambulance.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared a statement that there was only one person in the vehicle when it crashed into the 1952 two-story home.

Lo Heche was an eyewitness to the incident Angels Details of the crash were shared with Fox News Digital on Saturday.

The witness, Lynne Bernstein, described the crash as “horrific” and said he “couldn’t breathe” while trying to help Heche from the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

“The smoke was so intense, we couldn’t breathe,” Bernstein said. “It’s hard to see the smoke.”

Bernstein said he and his wife saw the car driving down their street “at a high rate of speed” before hearing the sound of his wife’s car crashing into their neighbor’s house.

Bernstein asked his neighbor, Dave, Heche if she was okay and she replied that she was not. The Los Angeles Fire Department rushed to the scene, asked neighbors if anyone was home and alerted first responders that a woman was inside.

The house’s tenant came out of her house from the next room and said she was “shocked” by what had happened. The tenant told a group of people outside her house to “get out of my house” before realizing a car had hit her house.

The crash “scared the whole neighborhood,” Yaroslav Borets told Fox News Digital. “We will remember for a long time.” Borets noted that his neighborhood was “not the kind of neighborhood where everyone next door knows each other.”

Fox News’ Janelle Ash contributed to this report.