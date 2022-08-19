New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alec Baldwin “Rust” kicks back when new discoveries are made in the shooting case.

On Thursday, Baldwin was spotted leaving a meal at a posh clam bar in Amagansett, New York, one of the most expensive towns in the Hamptons. Baldwin, 64, looked casual, wearing a plain black T-shirt with blue shorts. He paired his look with black sunglasses and brown leather sandals.

Also on Thursday, the legal team for Hannah Gutierrez-Reid, the armorer on the set of “Rust,” New Mexico Sheriff’s Office How they handled the fatal incident.

‘Rust’ Armor slams Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office over Hannah Gutierrez-Reid’s lawyer investigation

Gutierrez-Reid’s attorney, Jason Bowles, shared a statement with Fox News Digital on Thursday: “The fundamental question from the beginning in this case is where did the live rounds that ended up on the rust set come from?”

“As can be seen from the attached emails, the Sheriff’s Office made a conscious decision not to pursue this question at all by refusing to ask the FBI to test any of the rounds for fingerprints or DNA,” he alleged.

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Set Shooting Accident Lawyers Rule Accident by Medical Investigator Back at FBI

“We now know for certain that there were live broadcasts on set. The sheriff’s failure to seek answers to this fundamental question is inconceivable and raises a serious issue with the entire investigation. We have been seeking this answer for a long time and will not give up on our pursuit of the truth,” the statement concluded.

Gutierrez-Reid armor “Rust” set . In October 2021, Baldwin held a gun while rehearsing for the film, fatally wounding cinematographer Halina Hutchins.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department had no comment on Gutierrez-Reid’s statement via Fox News Digital.

On Saturday, a new discovery was made in the fatal “Rust” shooting.

According to ABC News, it has obtained a copy FBI’s Forensic Report A gun used on a New Mexico movie set could not be fired without pulling the trigger.

The FBI conducted an accidental discharge test and the report said the gun used in Hutchins’ fatal shooting “couldn’t have been fired without pulling the trigger,” according to the outlet.

Testing showed that the .45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver’s hammer would not fire without the trigger being pulled when the hammer was in the quarter and half-cock positions.

In December, Baldwin, who had a gun on set, told ABC News he had not fired the weapon. “Trigger not pulled,” Baldwin said . “I didn’t pull the trigger.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Baldwin spoke about the shooting again in a new interview with CNN on Friday. He once again deflected blame and revealed during police interrogation that he had hired a private investigator.

“That private investigator, you know, it’s not difficult to access the sheriff’s department staff, and that person told us, quote, unquote, ‘We’ve known in the department since January that Alec would not be charged. Felony,'” he explained.

The actor also shared a clip from an article to his Instagram account on Friday.

“The most important part of this article is this first sentence. No one on my side has ever said that a cocked gun is cocked without the trigger being pulled. The gun is never cocked. Never has been. The hammer is pulled back as far as it can go without cocking the gun. When released, it causes the gun to fire. Not cocked. No pulling the trigger. Just pulling the hammer back…and releasing,” he added, before writing, “Who put a live round in a gun?

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.