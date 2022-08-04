New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Alec Baldwin and New Mexico prosecutors who oversaw the deadly October shooting on the set of the movie “Rust” are awaiting analysis of “forensic testing” before deciding whether to file criminal charges, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwice said.

In a social media post shared Wednesday, Carmack-Altwice said her office received only portions of the investigation from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

“To dispel any rumors about the Rust case, I am providing the following official update. As I previously stated, once the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office (“FJDA”) has received a full investigation from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office (“SFSO”). “), FJDA will initiate the screening process and necessary follow-up investigations,” she wrote.

The DA listed outstanding demands, including a review of data on Baldwin’s cellphone and more involvement from the FBI and state medical examiner.

“To date, my office has received portions of the rust investigation from SFSO but is still awaiting the balance of supplemental reports, including, but not limited to, the following: FBI firearm and tool mark analysis, forensic testing on the firearm itself, forensics on Mr. Baldwin’s phone in Suffolk County. Download from PD and the pathology report from the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator,” she wrote.

“Once SFSO receives those—and any other outstanding items—and completes its supplemental reports, the screening process will begin, and my team and I will make a charge decision. To expedite the FJDA review process, I have attached a retired Ninth Judicial District Attorney. , Andrea Reib to the team, as special counsel for this case. In order to be transparent to the local and national community, FJDA will proactively disseminate information as it becomes available.”

On October 21, 2021, a live round of live ammunition killed cinematographer Halina Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during rehearsals. The western “Rust” was filmed on a farm outside the city of Santa Fe.

In the records released so far, investigators have described complacency, disorganization and neglected safety measures in the production of the low-budget film.

Videos released by investigators show Baldwin hours after the fatal shooting and rehearsal clips that show Baldwin in costume as he practices quick draw maneuvers with the gun.

Baldwin had told investigators that because the gun went off, he initially didn’t know Hutchins was going to die and was shocked to learn he had a gun loaded with live ammunition. Baldwin, who was also the film’s producer, said the gun should have been empty for rehearsals without filming.

“I very much hope that when the truth comes out that we will not be held criminally responsible, but this has changed my life. And I don’t mean that I was involved in something or that someone passed,” Baldwin said at the Boulder International Film Festival in March. During the interview. “I mean, I was involved in a situation where somebody got killed. My life has changed in terms of the way weapons work in movies and television.”

In April, New Mexico’s Bureau of Occupational Health and Safety provided a horrifying account of safety failures that violated standard industry protocols.

They include reports that production managers took limited or no action to address the two previous mishaps on set, complaints from crew members that were ignored, and reports that weapons experts were not allowed to make decisions about additional safety training.

Rust Movie Productions is disputing the findings and approval.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.