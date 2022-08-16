New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Alec Baldwin Claims that “every single person” on the set of “Rust” knows who is to blame for the tragic death of cinematographer Halina Hutchins.

Hutchins died On Oct. 21, Baldwin grabbed a gun and opened fire on a New Mexico movie set while practicing a shot for the movie “Rust.” The group is rehearsing in a small church on set.

“I know that everybody on the movie set knows what happened, and I know that there aren’t people on the movie set who talk loudly about what happened or speculate about what happened,” Baldwin told Chris Cuomo. His podcast.

Baldwin called out specific media outlets for harping on the shooting, including the LA Times and The Hollywood Reporter.

FBI forensic report concludes that Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on the set of ‘Rust’

“They were talking about what ifs and what ifs and had lunch about this and the only thing they had in common was no one there.”

“Everyone who was there, they knew exactly what happened,” Baldwin concluded. “They know exactly who to blame.”

Named after Baldwin in A A wrongful death claim Hutchins’ family and staff filed two other lawsuits.

Halina’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros, named Baldwin and others as “responsible for security on set” and called the wrongful-death lawsuit “negligent and cost-cutting.” That led to Hutchins’ death, according to Hutchins’ lawyer.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, assistant director David Halls, production companies and producers are also in the suit.

Matthew Hutchins interviewed witnesses before the attorneys filed and produced a video compiling the evidence for the wrongful death lawsuit. In a video shared at an earlier press conference, Hutchins’ attorneys reiterated claims from the crew that the “Rust” set was unsafe. The lawsuit alleges that Baldwin and the “Rust” crew and cast committed “major violations” of safety on set.

“I think it’s clear what happened,” lead attorney Brian Panish told reporters at the time. “Alec had a gun in his hand. He fired it. Halina was killed.”

Baldwin explained in a new interview that he believes guns can fire without pulling the trigger using a technique called “fanning.” The “30 Rock” actor claims that if you pull the hammer back too far while loading the gun with a live round, it will fire. He maintains that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins.

“The man who was the principal safety officer on the set declared the gun safe when he handed it to me,” Baldwin told assistant director Dave Halls.

“The guy who was the principal safety officer for the movie announced in front of the whole house, ‘It’s a cold gun.’ Now, why did he say that if he didn’t know and didn’t check? The point is, everything is cool with us and you just relax and we’re working with a safe gun to rehearse. “

The actor later insisted that he did not know there was a live round in the gun.

“But he effectively explained to me that’s what happens if you pull the hammer back and let it go if there’s a live round,” he added, referring to Halls. “Look, there’s only one question to ask here. Who put a live round in the gun?”

Baldwin previously stated in a tell-all interview The trigger was not pulled The gun was involved, but the claim has been questioned by gun experts and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

“Guns don’t just go away,” Sheriff Adan Mendoza previously told Fox News Digital. “So what had to happen to manipulate the gun, he did it and it was in his hands.”

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released an FBI forensics report Monday that supports Mendoza’s claim. The FBI conducted an accidental discharge test and the gun used to shoot Hutchins “couldn’t have been fired without pulling the trigger,” the report said.

Even gun experts have denied it In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, Baldwin discussed the idea that a gun could be fired without pulling the trigger. Armory’s Brian W. Carpenter explains that it is “rare” that a Baldwin revolver is fired while holding the trigger.

“To fire it, you put your thumb on the hammer, pull the hammer back, and then as the hammer is fully pulled back, you pull the trigger and then the gun fires,” Carpenter explained. “So it’s very important because there has to be a two-step process to fire that gun. It has to be cocked and the trigger pulled to fire.”

Film and prop historian Michael Corry previously explained to Fox News Digital that firing a revolver without pulling the trigger required a “mechanical failure.”

“The hammer must be fully locked to the rear for the weapon to function,” says Corry. “It requires manual operation of the weapon.”

“Barring an as-yet-unknown mechanical failure, this weapon does not fire itself,” he noted: “For the hammer to travel forward, the trigger must be depressed…unless some major mechanical failure occurs.”

Although named in several lawsuits, Baldwin does not believe he is criminally responsible or civilly liable for Hutchins’ death despite being a producer on the film “Rust.”

“That’s a fact,” he said. “There are people who are executive producers. They are responsible for who gets hired and who doesn’t.”

Baldwin clarified that he is the creative producer of “Rust.”

Ten months have passed since Hutchins’ death, and prosecutors have not decided on charges. A decision will be made after the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department concludes its investigation into the matter.

The sheriff’s office is awaiting an FBI forensics report and text messages from Baldwin’s phone — requested by the department in December.

“The District Attorney’s Office is working with Suffolk County PD and Baldwin’s attorney to obtain phone records,” Mendoza said in a recent statement. “Once Suffolk County PD completes its agency assistance and forwards those records to New Mexico law enforcement, our detectives will need to thoroughly review those phone records for evidentiary purposes.”

The Sheriff’s Office also received a report from the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI). Report “Rust” caused a shooting accident.

“The critical report came from the medical examiner, who determined it was a tragic accident,” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, told Fox News Digital. “New Mexico authorities found that Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of the unsafe conditions on the set, this was the third time he had been told by someone in charge of security on the set that the gun was cold. ‘ And believed the gun was safe.

A sa ri Phone records are availableAs well as official OMI and forensic reports being reviewed, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s investigative case is sent to the District Attorney for review and ultimately final charging decisions.

Fox News Digital’s Janelle Ash contributed to this report.