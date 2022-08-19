New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

According to a new study funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, alcohol, smoking and a high body mass index are preventable risk factors that account for nearly half of all global cancer deaths.

A study published in The Lancet Thursday looked at cancer cases from 2019 and found that 44% of cancer deaths were caused by preventable risk factors. The three main risk factors are smoking, drinking excessive amounts of alcohol and having a high BMI. Both male and female patients experienced the same risk factors.

Globally, 42% of disability-adjusted life years or healthy years a person loses to cancer are also attributable to those risk factors, the study suggests.

However, risk factors vary when adjusted for certain regional income brackets. For low-income countries, unprotected sex is one of the main risk factors, while high-income regions experience the original three global risk factors.

The study used Data College to analyze global mortality and disability from cancer by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation’s Global Burden of Disease Project.

“To our knowledge, this study represents the largest effort to date to determine the global burden of cancer attributable to risk factors, and it contributes to the growing body of evidence aimed at estimating the risk-attributable burden of specific cancers nationally, internationally, and globally,” said the Institute for Health Metrics at the University of Washington. and evaluation researchers said in the study.

“Although some cancer cases cannot be prevented, governments can work at the population level to support an environment that reduces exposure to known cancer risk factors,” the researchers said. An effective strategy, however, it must be coupled with more comprehensive efforts to address the burden of cancer, including secondary prevention programs such as screening programs and ensuring effective capacity to diagnose and treat cancer patients.”

The researchers noted that government policies such as higher taxation and regulation of tobacco products are making “significant progress”.

“Behavioral risk factors are strongly influenced by the environment in which people live, and people with cancer should not be blamed for their disease,” the researchers clarified.