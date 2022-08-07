New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Albuquerque Police Department has released images of a vehicle it suspects was used as a means of transportation in the recent killings of four Muslim men.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, police said they are seeking more information and identification of the black Volkswagen Jetta or Passat.

Police on Saturday said four recent murders of Muslim men may be linked. A man in his 20s was found dead shortly before midnight on August 5. He is a Muslim of South Asian origin and police have not confirmed his identity.

Mohammad Afzal Hussain (27) was killed on August 1 and Aftab Hussain (41) also died on July 26, police said.

According to the police, the murders of Mohammad Afzal Hussain and Aftab are related, both are Muslims and belong to Pakistan.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Media said the murders were “disturbing.”

Authorities are also investigating whether the killings are related to the killing of Muslim Mohammad Ahmadi, an Afghan Muslim who was killed in November.

Muhammad Afzal Hussain, who was killed on August 1, was the director of planning and land use for the city of Española. According to the mayor, Tuesday would have marked one year in his post.

“I am deeply saddened to report that City of Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzal Hussain was shot and killed in Albuquerque on Monday night. APD is investigating the shooting, but it appears that Muhammad was randomly targeted in a senseless act of violence. ,” Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil said in a Facebook post. “Mohammed was soft-spoken and kind and quick to laugh. He was respected and well-liked by his colleagues and community members. Tuesday would have marked the anniversary of his first year leading the city’s planning team.”

President Biden said in a tweet that he was “outraged and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque.”

“While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the families of the victims and my administration stands firmly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America,” he added.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a Twitter post that she was “deeply outraged” by the killing.

“The targeted killing of Muslim residents in Albuquerque is outrageous and completely intolerable,” Grisham said. “I am sending additional State Police officers to Albuquerque to work in close coordination with APD and the FBI to bring the killer or killers to justice – and find them. We will continue to do everything we can to support the Muslim community. Albuquerque and Greater New Mexico during this difficult time.”