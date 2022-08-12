New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Albuquerque Police Department released body camera video of officers arresting a man accused of killing two Muslim men and suspected of killing two other Muslim men in New Mexico.

Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested late Monday night in Santa Rosa, New Mexico, after police planned to serve a search warrant at his Albuquerque home but spotted him getting into a gray Volkswagen Jetta, then stopped him 100 miles away, police said.

Body camera video from the police officers who arrested Syed shows a brief struggle before taking him into custody.

Syed denies involvement in the killings, but police have charged him with two counts of murder and say he is “probably” linked to the killings of two other Muslims.

Albuquerque slaying suspect says he was heading to Texas to find new home, references ‘shooting at Muslims’: police

Albuquerque Police Department Deputy Police Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock said they are still trying to determine a motive.

“We have some information about those events, but we’re not really clear if that was the actual intent or part of the intent, or if there’s a bigger picture that we’re missing,” Hartstock said.

Police said at a press conference that they had evidence that Syed “knew the victim to some extent and that there may have been a mutual conflict. to fire .”

Mohammad Afzal Hussain (27) was killed on August 1 and Aftab Hussain (41) on July 27. The men were Muslim and from Pakistan, police said.

Albuquerque police have identified a suspect in a possible New Mexico serial killing

Naeem Hussain is from Pakistan and was killed on August 5. Mohammad Ahmadi, a Muslim from Afghanistan, was assassinated in November.

Muhammad Afzal Hussain Española was the director of planning and land use for the city and would have celebrated his one-year anniversary in office shortly after he was killed.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The criminal complaint states that Syed told investigators that he “knew Naeem Hussain since 2016 and knew Aftab Hussain from parties in the community.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.