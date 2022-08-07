New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, say four recent murders of Muslim men may be connected and say the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Police officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly before midnight Friday and found a man in his mid-20s dead. The man is a Muslim of South Asian origin and his identity has not been confirmed.

According to a police department press release, investigators believe the killing may be related to three recent killings of Muslim men in South Asia.

Mohammad Afzal Hussain (27) was killed on August 1 and Aftab Hussain (41) also died on July 26, police said. The men were Muslim and from Pakistan, police said.

According to the police, the murders of Mohammad and Aftab are related.

Police are also investigating whether the killings are linked to the killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, an Afghan Muslim who was killed in November.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called the killings “deeply outrageous.”

“The targeted killing of Muslim residents in Albuquerque is outrageous and completely intolerable,” Grisham said. “I am sending additional State Police officers to Albuquerque to work in close coordination with APD and the FBI to bring the killer or killers to justice – and find them. We will continue to do everything we can to support the Muslim community. Albuquerque and Greater New Mexico during this difficult time.”

Muhammad Afzal Hussain was the Director of Planning and Land Use for the City of Española. According to the mayor, Tuesday would have marked one year in his post.

“I am deeply saddened to report that City of Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzal Hussain was shot and killed in Albuquerque on Monday night. APD is investigating the shooting, but it appears that Muhammad was randomly targeted in a senseless act of violence. ,” Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil said in a Facebook post. “Mohammed was soft-spoken and kind and quick to laugh. He was respected and well-liked by his colleagues and community members. Tuesday would have marked the anniversary of his first year leading the city’s planning team.”