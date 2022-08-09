Albuquerque police arrest suspect in murder of four Muslims

Enlarge this image switch title Journal of Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque via AP

Journal of Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque via AP

Police announced Tuesday they had arrested the “prime suspect” in the killing of four Muslims in Albuquerque, New Mexico, whose death sparked fear in Muslim communities across the country.

Police Chief Harold Medina made an announcement on twitter, saying authorities had tracked down a vehicle believed to be involved in one of the murders in New Mexico’s largest city.

National Police say killing of four Muslims in Albuquerque may be connected

“The driver has been arrested and he is our prime suspect in the murders,” the tweet read.

No other information was forthcoming. Police planned to provide an update later on Tuesday.

Naeem Hussain was killed on Friday evening, and three other men were killed in a firefight from an ambush.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Chancy Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP

Chancy Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP

Hussain, 25, was from Pakistan. His death came just days after the deaths of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussain, 41, who were also from Pakistan and were members of the same mosque.

The earliest case involved the November killing of 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi from Afghanistan.

Authorities on Monday asked for help finding a car this appeared to be the one discovered on Tuesday.

The race and religion of the victims were common elements in the deaths, officials said, and police were trying to determine if the deaths were related.

Debbie Almontaser, a New York Muslim community leader, said a friend who lives in Michigan and wears a hijab shared with her over the weekend how excited she was. “She’s like, ‘This is so terrible. I’m so scared. I travel alone,” Almontaser said.

Anila Abad, general secretary of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, described a community shaken by the killings, her grief compounded by confusion and fear of what might follow.

The Muslim community of Albuquerque is on alert after the killing of four people. The Muslim community of Albuquerque is on alert after the killing of four people.







Listen





·

3:46









3:46



“We are just in complete shock and are still trying to comprehend and understand what happened, how and why,” she said.

Some people avoid going out unless it is “absolutely necessary,” and some Muslim students wonder if it’s safe for them to stay in the city, she said. The center has also beefed up its security.

Initially, the police said that the same car was suspected in all four murders – a dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen, which turned out to be a Jetta or Passat with dark tinted windows. But the police chief’s tweet was only about linking the car to one murder.

The authorities released the photos in the hope that people would help identify the car and offered $20,000 reward for information leading to arrest.

Investigators did not say where the pictures were taken or what led them to suspect the vehicle was involved in the killings. Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said in an email on Monday that the agency had received advice on the car but did not elaborate.

Gallegos said he could not comment on what weapons were used in the shooting and whether police knew how many suspects were involved in the violence.

Few anti-Muslim hate crimes have been reported in Albuquerque over the past five years, according to the agency. FBI data quoted by Brian LevinDirector of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism and Professor of Criminal Justice at California State University, San Bernardino.

From 2017 to 2020, there was one hate crime against Muslims per year. The highest recent rate was in 2016, when Albuquerque police recorded six of 25 hate crimes.

This is largely in line with national trends, which hit their lowest levels in a decade in 2020 and increased by 45% in a dozen cities and states in 2021, Levine said.

Albuquerque authorities say they cannot determine if the murders were hate crimes until suspects and motives are identified.

Louis Schlesinger, professor of forensic psychology at New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said bias killings are often committed by a small group of people, usually young white men. A lone criminal is rare.

“These are basically complete losers in every way, whether it’s social, economic, psychological, whatever you have,” he said. “They are filled with hatred for one reason or another and target a specific group that they hold responsible for all of their life’s problems.”

It is not clear if the victims knew the attacker or attackers.

The latest victim was found dead after the shooting was reported to police. Authorities declined to say whether the killing was carried out in the same way as the other deaths.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Espanyola City via AP

Espanyola City via AP

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain worked as a field campaign manager for a local congresswoman.

Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury issued a statement praising his as “one of the kindest and hardest working people” she has ever known. She said the city planner was “seeking to make our public spaces work for every individual and eliminate legacy pollution.”

As director of land management for the city of Hispaniola, more than 85 miles (137 km) north of Albuquerque, Hussein worked to improve conditions and inclusion for low-income minorities. city ​​hall reported.