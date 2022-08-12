New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Albuquerque Islamic community is fighting to put behind bars the man suspected of killing four Muslim men.

Muhammad Syed, an Afghan refugee living in the US for five years, is suspected of killing four people between November and August.

Although Syed is suspected of four murders, he has only been charged with two murders: in the fatal shooting of Aftab Hussain, 41, on July 26, and Muhammad Afzal Hussain, 41, on August 1.

He is the primary suspect in the murder of Muhammad Zaheer Ahmadi (62) last November and the death of Naeem Hussain on August 25.

According to the criminal complaint, police determined that bullet casings found in Syed’s vehicle matched the caliber of the weapons used in the two murders.

They also found that casings from the crime scene were linked to firearms found in Syed’s home and in his vehicle.

Albuquerque Muslims are struggling to understand why the men were killed and whether more attacks were planned, according to Ahmad Asad, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico.

“Because we don’t know more about the motive, we’re at a loss to understand whether that was planned, that was it, or that more victims were on the radar,” Assaid said.

New Mexico Muslim leaders have cited a 2020 surveillance video showing Syed slashing a tire outside a mosque as grounds for his imprisonment. The victim of the slashing declined to press charges – but her brother-in-law, Muhammad Zahir Ahmadi, was shot dead in November.

According to court documents, Syed is accused of domestic violence along with his son, his wife and future son-in-law. Those cases were later dropped because the alleged victims refused to press charges.

The Afghan refugee denied any involvement in the crimes after he was arrested during a traffic stop about 100 miles from his home on Monday. Syed claimed he was moving to Houston to build a new life for his family, fearing assassination.

Family members told reporters that Syed used to work as a truck driver, but was unemployed for a long time. According to the criminal complaint, Syed claims he fought against the Taliban.

Syed will appear in court on Monday, when a judge will consider a prosecutor’s motion to detain Syed pending trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.