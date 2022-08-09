New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New Mexico law enforcement has detained a man they have identified as their “primary suspect” in the fatal shootings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque over the past nine months, authorities announced Tuesday.

“We have located a vehicle believed to be involved in the recent homicide of a Muslim man in Albuquerque,” the Albuquerque Police Department announced in a tweet Tuesday. “The driver has been taken into custody and is our primary suspect in the murder.”

Police said they expect to release additional information later Tuesday.

Four men — all from South Asia and all practicing Muslims — were attacked, shot and killed in Albuquerque in November 2021, police said.

Tuesday marked four days since police received news of their most recent murder. Naeem Hussain, a Muslim man from Pakistan, was found critically injured in the area of ​​Truman Street and Grand Avenue just before midnight Friday, police said.

On August 1, a third victim, local town planner Muhammad Afzal Hussain, 27, was shot dead, police said. And before that, on July 26, 2022, 41-year-old Aftab Hussain was fatally injured.

Both were killed near Central Avenue in southeast Albuquerque, police said. Both were Muslims and from Pakistan.

And the earliest incident was reported on Nov. 7, 2021, when 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi was shot and killed in the back parking lot of a halal cafe he owned on San Mateo Boulevard, city officials said. Local affiliate KRQE-TV. Police said Ahmadi is from Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the Albuquerque Police Department released images of a vehicle they believe was being used for transportation at one or more locations. Four murders. The car in question, a four-door dark gray or silver Volkswagen sedan, has tinted windows and is possibly a Jetta.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the suspect and urged anyone with information related to the homicide to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP (7867). Submit tips here .

This is a developing news. Please check back for updates.