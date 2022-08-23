New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Afghan refugee who already faces two counts of murder was indicted Friday on a third count for the recent slayings of two Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who killed another man who attended a funeral in August. 5.

Muhammad Syed, a 51-year-old man who has lived in Albuquerque for about five years, is also suspected of a fourth murder in November 2021.

A grand jury indicted him on Friday on three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of tampering with evidence.

Aftab Hussain (41) was shot dead on July 26 after parking his car near his home. According to court documents, Syed is accused of waiting “behind a bush” to park Hussain’s car before attacking him. ShotSpotter activation revealed 13 gunshots fired.

Mohammad Afzal Hussain, a 27-year-old local urban planner, was shot dead on August 1.

In the most recent killing, 25-year-old Naeem Hussain was shot to death in the parking lot of Lutheran Family Services, a rehabilitation agency. He had recently attended the funerals of two other victims.

Before those three shootings, 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi was shot and killed in November 2021 in the back parking lot of a halal cafe he was with his brother.

According to the criminal complaint, Syed, the suspect, “has denied any involvement in the murder in this case.”

Syed’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

He was originally arrested on August 9. Prosecutors have not released a motive, but police said an “interpersonal conflict” may have led to the shooting.

At a press conference earlier this month, a reporter asked if Syed, a Sunni Muslim, would have resented his daughter marrying a Shia Muslim. Albuquerque Police Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said at the time that “the motives are still being fully explored to understand what they are.”

Syed’s son, 21-year-old Shaheen Syed, is also in jail on charges of providing a false address when he bought the gun in June 2021. Police are investigating whether he was also involved in the murder.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.