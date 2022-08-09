New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in New Mexico are increasing security at Albuquerque-area mosques and schools in the Muslim community as investigators search for a suspect in the killings of four Muslim men over the past nine months.

After the recent killing of a Muslim man shook a community already on edge, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the city is expanding police efforts beyond investigating the killings and the person or people behind them. The Albuquerque Police Department is “increasing police presence near mosques and Muslim affiliated schools,” Keller wrote on Twitter.

Keller wrote that the city will work with the police departments serving the University of New Mexico and the Albuquerque Public School system to ensure students are returning safely to their respective campuses.

The four men – all from South Asia and all practicing Muslims – were shot dead in an ambush since November 2021, police said.

Tuesday marked four days since police received news of their most recent murder. Naeem Hussain, a Muslim man from Pakistan, was found critically injured in the area of ​​Truman Street and Grand Avenue just before midnight Friday, police said.

On August 1, a third victim, local town planner Muhammad Afzal Hussain, 27, was shot dead, police said. And before that, on July 26, 2022, 41-year-old Aftab Hussain was fatally injured.

Both were killed near Central Avenue in southeast Albuquerque, police said. Both were Muslims and from Pakistan.

The first incident was reported on Nov. 7, 2021, when 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi was shot and killed in the parking lot behind a halal cafe he was with his brother on San Mateo Boulevard, city officials and locals said. Affiliate KRQE-TV. Police said Ahmadi is from Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the Islamic Center of New Mexico did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. But Anila Abad, secretary general of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told The Associated Press that the community is suffering not only loss but also fear and confusion.

“We are completely shocked and still trying to understand and understand what happened, how and why,” she said.

On Sunday, the Albuquerque Police Department released images of a vehicle they believe was used to transport the four murders. The car in question, a four-door dark gray or silver Volkswagen sedan, has tinted windows and is possibly a Jetta.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the suspect and urged anyone with information related to the homicide to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP (7867). Submit tips here.