Alberta wrestler Cree Matriarch finds peace in the ring

A warehouse in north Edmonton is being converted into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility with a wrestling ring.

It is here that on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, the Matriarch, wrestles her opponent, who manages to wriggle out of a headlock.

Wrestling tends to be male-dominated, so the Matriarch often clashes with males.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch will do it,” Morin says.

During the warm-up, Maureen’s passion for wrestling becomes apparent.

She tumbles and rolls with her male teammates, at one point doing a perfect handstand—toes pointed toward the ceiling—and rolls forward, getting to her feet.

“My goal is to just keep training as hard as I can, be the best I can be and really take my game to the next level,” Morin said in an interview.

Sean Dunster and Sage Maureen kept in touch after Monster Pro Wrestling held a social event following the death of Maureen’s two-year-old son. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Maureen started her wrestling career earlier this year in April and started competing just a month later.

During Monster Pro Wrestling’s tours of the small communities of Alberta and British Columbia, she quickly became a fan favorite.

“That’s what I really got into and I really enjoyed it,” she said.

Maureen met Monster Pro after her two-year-old son Geo Munsef was hit by an SUV on the patio of a south Edmonton restaurant in 2013.

The Edmonton organization was the first of many to host a social event for Maureen and her family.

At this event, Maureen was given a belt with Geo’s name by Monster Pro, and when she held it up, the crowd chanted his name.

“The honor always goes to Geo, first and foremost, and the power always comes from him,” she said.

Coach Maureen says she was born to fight.

“She just has an outstanding personality,” said Sean Dunster, also known as Massive.

“It’s like she came in and hugged the entire Monster Pro wrestling team.”

Dunster approached Maureen, hoping to get her involved in some of the matches as host or referee.

“She’s like, ‘I want to fight,'” he said. “And she was just all in, right from the start.”

Maureen developed a passion for sports, finding family and support in the organization.

She helps her teammates with their makeup and costumes – and Dunster said she brings a different aspect to the fight.

The performance is authentic, not exploitative

Maureen is from the Saddle Lake Cree in central Alberta, part of Treaty 6.

When she first joined wrestling, she was inspired to create a character that resonated deeply with her and reflected her indigenous culture.

“I wanted to be a strong woman. A powerful leader,” she said. “The best leaders in our culture are matriarchs.”

Sage Morin, the Matriarch, and her training partner Campbell Spencer, Mighty K.C. watch the teams practice. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

She has been careful about how she represents her culture.

“You will never catch me wearing a headdress, you will never catch me with my sacred ceremonial items, my feathers or anything like that,” Morin said.

She wanted her representation to be authentic, not exploitative.

“I did this by bringing out my powwow dancers and inviting indigenous performers, but also just bringing in my own indigenous flavor,” she said.

Maureen said her dream is to have an entire team of indigenous wrestlers behind her and one day proudly wear the women’s championship belt.

Full circle moment

According to Maureen, the loss of her son almost destroyed her.

And almost a decade later, the pain is not getting any better.

So it was like a full circle moment for Maureen when she entered the ring as a wrestler.

The struggle helped her heal and start living again.

“Throughout everything I’ve been through in my life,” she said, “the only thing I’m really grateful for is the struggle.”