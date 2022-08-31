Alberta uses record resource windfall to pay off $13.4 billion in debt.

The Alberta United Conservative Party government is producing the largest debt repayment in the province’s history, $13.4 billion, thanks to record growth in natural resource revenues.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney says the payments, as forecast in Alberta’s first-quarter report on Wednesday, show his government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, even as the treasury is overflowing with money from oil and gas.

This discipline includes refusing to reinstate benefits cut as a result of indexing being suspended three years ago.

Revenue from non-renewable sources such as oil and natural gas is projected to be $28.4 billion by the end of fiscal year 2022-23, up $14.6 billion from the February budget forecast.

The windfall allows the province to pay off the $13.4 billion debt owed this year without having to resort to refinancing. The move will reduce Alberta’s projected debt from $93.1 billion to $79.8 billion by March 31, 2023.

The Kenny government is not using the windfall to restore benefits cut by the province to get the province’s financial house in order.

The Government stopped indexing payments under the Assistance to Persons with Severe Disabilities (AISH) and Senior Citizens Benefit programs for inflation in the first year of its administration. There is no indication that the province plans to reverse the decision.

The government will resume adjusting personal income tax rates to reflect inflation. This measure is retroactive from January 1, 2022. The base personal tax amount increases to $19,814. The move means between 80,000 and 95,000 more Albertans will not have to pay provincial income tax in 2023.

Wednesday’s update confirms the $13.2 billion surplus forecast announced by Kenny on social media Tuesday afternoon.

The Heritage Foundation sees a $2.9 billion boost thanks to $1.7 billion in surplus and $1.2 billion in profits.

Currently, all investment income of the fund is directed to the general income. The government intends to amend the Alberta Heritage Trust legislation so that the $1.2 billion and future investment income can remain in the Heritage Trust.

Anyone hoping that the Alberta government will follow Saskatchewan’s lead by issuing cash transfers to cover the cost of living will be disappointed.

The province says it has provided relief to the people with an electricity rebate program, the elimination of the provincial fuel tax and upcoming natural gas rebates due to begin in October.