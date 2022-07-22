Alberta ultra runner sets new record by running across Canada in less than 68 days

Dave Proctor was overwhelmed with emotion as he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, British Columbia on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set off on a literal cross-country run from St. John’s, the Netherlands.

Ultramarathon runner and massage therapist from Okotox, Alta. It appears to have become the new speed record holder across Canada, beating the previous record of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howey in 1991.

“It’s tiring,” Proctor, 41, said with a laugh when asked how he felt after arriving at the finish line at Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park.

“I feel like I’m on top of the world,” he said. “I am happy that I have this opportunity and grateful – I just saw the most beautiful country in the world.”

Dave Proctor just ran Canada in 67.5 days. This is a new world record! He says it was "cruel" but he's "damn proud" of himself. His partner and family met him at the statue of Terry Fox on Mile O.

Proud Parents

Randy and Nancy Proctor, Dave’s parents, said they were thrilled to see their son achieve such a lofty goal.

“Isn’t it incredible?” Randy said. “I didn’t think the human body could do that.”

“I just want to give him a big hug,” Nancy said shortly before Dave arrived. “I’m so proud of him.”

Dave Proctor hugs crew leader and girlfriend Lana Leden after arriving at the finish line at Beacon Hill Park in Victoria. (Adam van der Zwan/CBC)

It was the runner’s second attempt to break Howie’s record. In 2018, he set off in the opposite direction, dipping his cowboy hat into the Pacific Ocean and leaving Victoria. But after 32 days on the road, a back injury he suffered shortly before the run got so bad he was forced to stop.

“He tore a disc the day before he started,” Nancy Proctor said. “He did it on the other side of Winnipeg and eventually had to leave because his body started to rebel.”

Proctor said the hardest part of the run this year was through Ontario. But talking to Fred Fox — the brother of athlete Terry Fox, who ran a cross-country marathon of hope to raise money for cancer research — and the support of friends and crew members who helped him along the way kept him motivated as he fought for the provinces. in 20 days.

“Terry Fox taught… every Canadian what courage and determination is. And that you can really do anything as long as you’re just trying to give it your all,” he said.

Proctor and his crew left on May 15, said Lana Leden, team leader and Proctor’s girlfriend. He ran an average of 105 to 107 kilometers a day, mostly on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The final leg on Thursday took place 34 kilometers from the Schwartz Bay ferry terminal to the center of Victoria on Vancouver Island.

“Given this is a speed record attempt, you want to stay as close as possible to that last route that Al Howey ran in 1991,” Leden said.

Long list of achievements

This is just Proctor’s latest record in long distance running: he also holds the Canadian records for the longest distance run in 24, 48 and 72 hours and the world record for the longest distance run in 12 hours on a treadmill.

Leden said that Proctor trained for years to realize what was “a lifelong dream”, but it also required serious discipline and mental strength.

For 67 days, he would wake up at 4 am and eat some oatmeal before he hit the road. He ran 10 or 20 kilometers at a time and met with his team to quickly rest and refuel.

Leden says Proctor changed 12 pairs of sneakers and consumed 9,000 calories a day.

To maintain his calorie intake, Proctor said, he “ate his way from bakery to bakery” as he traveled across the country.

“Cinnamon rolls and tortillas, I’m still not sick of it,” he said on Thursday. “I’m looking forward to eating salad tomorrow.”