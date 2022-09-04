Alberta leadership race passes through Ottawa

In this race for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, there can be no more than two words than “Sovereignty Law”.

This is a first-day piece of legislation from favorite Daniel Smith that aims to allow Alberta to opt out of enforcing federal laws deemed contrary to the interests of the province.

It was a dark pool of constitutional issues, but it also became a vehicle for Alberta’s grievances against the federal government.

“Ottawa” is almost as common in this contest as “Alberta”.

More Alberta, less Ottawa

So while we can hear the word, Smith’s battle cry is “We need less Ottawa in our lives” so that Alberta can embrace a “sovereign state of mind.”

Her sovereignty law sucked out most of the oxygen in this race. Other candidates have been forced to talk about it almost as much as Smith, mostly for criticism.

“We cannot wave a magic wand and get rid of federal law,” said another candidate, Travis Toews, in the last debate.

But even some of the other proposals to distance Alberta from the federal government are not entirely constitutional.

For example, Taves’ unique policy of asserting provincial autonomy would be to legislate target tariffs on goods and services from jurisdictions deemed hostile to Alberta like other provinces.

In the final debate, Smith scolded Toews for criticizing her policies, saying that his own policies would violate the constitution.

As noted by constitutional experts, this is likely to be considered a violation of the inter-provincial provisions of the constitution.

(Taves’ approach is similar to the NDP’s “Open the Taps” policy of restricting oil exports to other provinces. At the time, lawyers warned that the bill would not pass in court.)

“They pick fights they know they can’t win in order to look good in a fight,” said Jared Wesley, a researcher and professor of political science at the University of Alberta.

“When politicians don’t have the answers to some pretty complex and intractable problems at home, they tend to lash out and blame Ottawa.”

Candidates for the leadership of the United Conservative Party took part in the final debate of the party last week. Members of the UCP will elect a new leader in October. (Manuel Carrillos Avalos/CBC)

Brian Jean wants to call constitutional negotiations immediately with Ottawa, including requiring the federal government not to write laws without approval that adversely affect any particular province. Changes to the constitution require the approval of seven provinces, representing half of Canada’s population.

Rebecca Schultz proposes provincial rights strategy , which would include “unraveling” rules that overlap with provincial/federal jurisdiction. She also needs criteria for when Alberta can use the faucet law.

Todd Lowen advocates for Alberta to have all the powers that Quebec has, including jurisdiction over taxes and pensions.

Leela Ahir says that Alberta must use the constitution to stand up for itself while achieving victories by working with the federal government.

Rajan Soni promised that her strategy would not be contrary to federal law. Her platform says Alberta should launch more programs and services within its jurisdiction. She will also appoint a minister intergovernmental affairs .

While all the UCP leader candidates have joined the sovereignty debate, the federal leaders remain silent on the issue.

Pensions, police and taxes, oh my

The seven candidates also speculated about how Alberta could get more regulatory power from Ottawa.

The study of Alberta’s pension plan is a policy item on the platforms of Smith, Toews, Schulz, and Sawhney.

The provincial police force in one form or another is also on the table for most of them. Loewen is a big supporter, Schultz and Ahir are against it, and Jean has discussed expanding the RCMP.

The Alberta Internal Revenue Service can come to your nearest government department if Schultz becomes its leader. Toews and Smith are also pushing for Alberta to keep tighter control over tax revenues.

Candidates for greater autonomy are teetering on a fine line between that and separatism. None of them advocated for Alberta to secede from the rest of the country. a la Bugs Bunny.

A majority of Albertans who identified themselves as Federalists in the poll expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government’s treatment of the province, according to the poll. common ground research .

Let them freeze in the dark

The race was mostly focused on tensions with Ottawa, but the anger is not new. Remember famous quotes like “let the eastern bastards freeze in the dark” or “fuck the West, we will take the rest”?

Now, intensified by social divisions, the pandemic and a debate about the province’s future in a zero-emissions quest, candidates have made Ottawa a target as they try to become Alberta’s next premier.

Albertans ranked first in anger at the federal government in a Pollara poll (although the sample size for the province was relatively small).

“It makes good politics in leadership elections. It might even make good politics during the general election, as we saw in 2019. should address the underlying concerns,” Wesley said.

These factors may be of concern to UCP members, but studies show they are less important to the wider population.

Inflation, health care and the economy were the top concerns according to poll earlier this year from Janet Brown Opinion Research . Only two percent of people mentioned sovereignty or equalization. One percent mentioned western alienation. Six percent cited the federal government as a cause for concern.

The anger and anxiety directed against the federal government is real and old, but the factors contributing to these emotions have been and are being intensified by UCP members. It’s one thing to race them for the lead, but recent examples show that they can be more difficult to manage.