Alberta government lawyers reject demand to lift school mask requirement due to ‘fueled’ border protest

The second day of a court hearing over the Alberta government’s abrupt lifting of mandatory mask requirements for schoolchildren was heard on Thursday from a government lawyer who dismissed speculation that the decision was prompted by rising tensions at the Coutts border in February.

“It’s interesting that the petitioners are trying to paint a picture that somehow the removal of the mask requirement was done for an extraneous or improper purpose,” said Gary Zimmermann, a lawyer representing the Alberta government.

The families of five immunocompromised children, as well as the Alberta Labor Federation (AFL), are seeking a review of the February 8 Cabinet meeting. Dr. Dina Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer, presented the cabinet with a range of options as infections fall.

Later that day, a press conference was held announcing the easing of restrictions.

The lifting of the mandatory mask requirement for schoolchildren came into effect on 14 February.

Lawyers for the group said on Wednesday that Dr. Hinshaw has devolved her powers to the Cabinet and has failed in her commitment to protect medically vulnerable schoolchildren.

They said the decision to lift the mandatory wearing of masks in Alberta schools was not in line with public health advice and was instead taken by government officials for political reasons, including a “crack down on protests” at the Coutts border crossing.

On Thursday it was the government’s turn to respond.

“They refer to the explosive situation in Coutts, but I reiterate that there is no evidence that Dr. Hinshaw – or the cabinet, for that matter – was motivated by politics in this regard, mask protests or the explosive situation in Coutts. . There is no evidence of this, ”he said at a hearing in the court of the king’s bench.

He said the decision was based on a number of factors, including a drop in cases.

“Latest up-to-date statistics, jurisdictional scans, science, effectiveness of interventions… and that includes the fact that requiring children to wear masks is not without consequences,” he said.

“Decisions … were made in absolute good faith, using the best judgment based on the information available at the time.”

He says the students, under parental guidance, were allowed to make their own decisions regarding the use of masks.

“So Alberta is returning to the pre-pandemic status quo on this particular issue,” he told the court.

The children at the center of this court case, according to the applicants’ legal team, suffered from segregation, exclusion and bullying as a result of being absent from school or, in other cases, because they were the only ones in their schools who wore masks.

Health is more important than education

Zimmermann told Judge Grant Dunlop that the families’ allegations that the lifting of the mandatory mask order forced them to choose between their children’s health or education were untrue. He says none of the children were prevented from attending school and there is no evidence that any were isolated from classmates.

“I would assume that none of these people were harmed due to the inability to attend school due to the removal of masks,” he said.

The applicants stated that they were not asking for the reinstatement of the provincial mandate.

Instead, their lawyers, Orlach O’Kelly and Sharon Roberts, are asking the judge to issue a statement that Hinshaw did not make the decision and that she cannot hand over power to the cabinet in the future.

Zimmerman noted that there are no records of detailed discussions held during the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Implementing Priorities because they are confidential. However, he claims that Hinshaw made the decision because she recommended him as an option and signed the order.

“We assume that Dr. Hinshaw maintained decisive control and decisive involvement,” Zimmermann said.

Roberts, in her closing remarks, said the government failed to prove why the mask requirement was lifted so abruptly.

“The message from the government seems to be: ‘There’s nothing to see here’.”

“What we heard today… children are supposed to be children. This explanation was given at that time, and this explanation… it is given today. And that’s something you can decide on. there was nothing else,” said Roberts.

Dunlop said it would likely take weeks to review all the evidence, but he told the court he hoped to make a decision “as soon as possible.”

