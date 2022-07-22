Alberta Court of Appeals overturned sanctions for contempt of pastor, brother and cafe owner

A Calgary street pastor, his brother, and a coffee shop owner who have flouted public health restrictions for months have seen their contempt of court sanction overturned by the Alberta Court of Appeals.

Pastor Arthur Pawlowski of Street Church Ministry, his brother David Pawlowski and Christopher Scott, who own the Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, Alta, were sentenced in October 2021 by Adam Germain Queen’s Bench.

They were convicted in contempt of court for violating COVID-19 medical regulations in June 2021, which was related to the enforcement of an injunction issued a month earlier by the Alberta Health Services (AHS).

All three have been fined, placed on probation and ordered to present the views of medical experts if they continue to speak publicly to criticize public health rules related to COVID-19.

On Friday, an appeals court overturned the speech provisions included in all three rulings and struck down sanctions against Scott and contempt findings against both Pawlowskis, lifting the sanctions as well.

The Court of Appeal accepted the argument that the ruling did not apply to the Pavlovskys and did not sufficiently reflect what they were doing in May 2021.

A cafe in downtown Alberta was at the center of a months-long battle to enforce COVID-19 sanitary restrictions last year. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Sarah Miller, a JSS Barristers staffer who represented the brothers, said that while the Pawlowskis can sometimes be “somewhat blunt,” she argued that the King’s Bench made the decision based on disagreement with what the Pawlowskis were doing.

“Instead of proper legal analysis, is the order enforced, and if so, what is the appropriate sanction?” Miller said.

“They do not support the Pavlovskys in any way, this is not what we asked for. But they came to the conclusion that the AHS did not receive an order applicable to the Pavlovskys.

The Pawlowski brothers appealed the contempt and sanction findings, while Scott appealed only the sanctions.

At the time of sentencing, Germain said the trio were “not on the side of science” and “not on the side of common sense” and that all three “incited others to question the legitimacy of the pandemic.”

The commission also ruled that the fines paid by the Pavlovskys should be reimbursed and the Pavlovskys’ expenses, set at $15,733.50, should be paid to the AHS brothers.

Pandemic Orders

Throughout the pandemic, the Pawlowskis have held large gatherings without masks at church events in Calgary. The Whistle Stop Cafe has also been operating for months in defiance of public health orders.

The incident was far from the first time Artur Pavlovsky has faced legal challenges amid the pandemic. He was sometimes arrested within days of his release on other charges.

Calgary street preacher brother taken into custody Duration 0:38 Arthur and David Pawlowski were arrested on May 8 after violating public health restrictions for months by holding large indoor church meetings without masks in Calgary despite the pandemic. (Video: Artur Pavlovsky TV/YouTube)

In January, the brothers were arrested after protesting outside the health minister’s home in Calgary. Arthur was later accused of inciting violence during the blockade of the border crossing at Coutts, Alta.

Scott, the café’s owner, argued in his appeal that the sanctions applied to him were excessive and disproportionate and violated his statutory rights. He also argued that the provisions of the speech were not requested by the AHS, to which the court agreed.

The Commission said it agreed that these provisions should be repealed, writing that a civil contempt sanctioning judge, like a sentencing judge, “should caution counsel before imposing a sanction that exceeds or is significantly different from that requested by the other party and provide an attorney. opportunity to apply the proposed sanction”.

It went on to say that Scott’s three days in jail, combined with other sanctions, was sufficient to reflect the seriousness of his violation of the injunction. As new sanctions, he imposed a $10,000 fine and eight months of probation, which had already been served.