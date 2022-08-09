Alberta cabinet minister rejects prize-winning racist and sexist essay

Alberta Undersecretary for Women’s Affairs Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk says an essay with sexist, racist and white nationalist elements should never have won a prize in a competition for young women announced earlier this year.

The author, known as S. Silver, won third place in the “Her vision is inspiring” competition.

The essay states that women are not equal to men and that their ability to have children takes precedence over trying to break into a male-dominated career.

The contest, which was a partnership between the Legislature and the Commonwealth Women’s Parliamentarians’ Canada region, asked women aged 17 to 25 to describe their “unique vision for Alberta” and what they would do if MLA were elected.

The author adds that women who have given birth to two or more children should receive medals and material incentives in order to prevent the “importation” of “foreigners to replace themselves.”

“While it’s unfortunately popular these days to think that the world would be a better place without people, or that Alberta’s children aren’t needed since we can import foreigners to replace ourselves, it’s a sick mentality that amounts to cultural suicide,” he said. Silver. writes.

“The first rule of health for any biological population is their ability to reproduce and transmit their way of life into the future.”

The essay was removed from the Alberta Legislature website Monday night after MLA NDP Janice Irwin posted screenshots of the essay on social media.

Armstrong-Homeniuk, a Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville UCP MLA spokeswoman and newly appointed undersecretary for women, tried to distance herself from the contest Tuesday by writing a statement.

Initially, Armstrong-Homeniuk said that the essay should never have been chosen. Hours later, after learning from her congregation and cabinet colleagues how the essay had been chosen, she issued a second statement.

“It is clear that the process has failed, and I apologize for my role in this,” said Armstrong-Homeniuk.

“Choosing this particular essay and awarding it the third prize was a mistake on my part as the head of the jury.

“Alberta values ​​the contributions of women and newcomers, and we will continue to work to remove barriers to equality so that all Albertans can seize opportunities and succeed in our province.”

Armstrong-Homeniuk’s statement did not address questions about who else was on the jury.

According to the rules of the contest, Armstrong-Homeniuk had to select entries during March with the help of a panel of MLA women from Alberta.

The Commonwealth Women’s Parliamentarians Canada region said it had nothing to do with the essay contest and said any questions should be directed to Armstrong-Homeniuk as it was a local initiative.

NDP calls essay ‘hate speech’

Rakhi Pancholi, NDP MLA for Edmonton-Whitewood, said no one from the NDP faction was involved. She demanded that the government release the MLA names they had so they could explain how the essay was chosen in the first place.

“I am deeply concerned about this,” she said.

“I would like to know how it happened and how it happened so that no one raises the alarm and says that it is inappropriate. Not just inappropriate. This is tantamount to inciting hatred.

“It should be a speech we condemn, not celebrate.”

Although the essays were posted on the Assembly’s website, neither Speaker Nathan Cooper’s office nor the Legislative Assembly’s office were involved in selecting the winning entries, according to a statement released by the Speaker’s office.

“The Her Vision Inspires Essay Competition was conceived and hosted by the Chairperson of the Commonwealth of Canadian Regions Women Parliamentarians in Alberta,” the statement said.

“Once the content of the third place winner was brought to the attention of the speaker, he immediately made the decision to remove the content.

“The content is disgusting and does not represent the point of view of the speaker or the office of the Legislative Assembly.”

Liz Gotell, a professor of women’s and gender studies at the University of Alberta, said the essay’s views on giving medals and money to encourage women to have more children reflect programs in Nazi Germany.

She said the essay suggested that a woman’s job is to bear children “to keep the race going.”

“This essay is not only sexist but also quite racist,” she said.