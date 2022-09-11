New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Major League Baseball’s history books include few fixings.

St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols hit his 696th career home run Saturday night, tying him with Alex Rodriguez for fourth most in MLB history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pujols said he’s going to retire at the end of the season, but the way he’s been playing, he looks like his old self and can play at least a little longer. In his previous 41 games entering Saturday, he had hit .322 with a 1.060 OPS.

Pujols entered the year with 679 homers, but with his play in recent years (.700 OPS from .2017 to 2021), 700 homers seemed an outside possibility.

However, by hitting 13 homers since July 10th, he not only gave himself a real shot, but would now be shocked if he didn’t reach the milestone.

Albert Pujols hits 695th home run in Cardinals 2-0 win over Cubs

If he hits homers at his current pace (an average of one homer per 3.2 games) from July 10 through the Cards’ final 22 games on Saturday, he will retire with 702 home runs.

The last person to reach 700 home runs was Barry Bonds, who is the all-time home run king with 762.

Hank Aaron was second with 755, followed by Babe Ruth with 714.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A sixth-inning homer also tied the game at three. In his next at-bat, he again tied the game at four with an eighth-inning single.