St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Albert Pujols approached 700 on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds and broke the record previously held by Barry Bonds in the process.

Pujols is retiring at the end of this season, so he won’t reach Bonds’ MLB-best 762 career homers. However, Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler hit Pujols’ 450th career home run, surpassing Bonds’ all-time record.

Pujols became the first player since Bonds to hit 700 or more home runs in their career. Only Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth could do it before him.

Before he accomplishes that feat, Pujols needs three more homers to completely seize fourth place in career homers, which is currently held by Alex Rodriguez at 696.

This retirement tour for Pujols was a joy not just for Cardinals fans, but for those who watched Pujols consistently mash baseball every year. It was his 15th homer of the season and the 42-year-old has also impressed with his .273/.346/.519 slash line.

MLB named Pujols and fellow longtime veteran, Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers, honorary All-Stars this season, paying tribute to two legends of the game and future Hall of Famers. Pujols also participated in the 2022 Home Run Derby, where he was a home run shy of eventual winner Juan Soto in the semifinals.

Pujols wanted to retire with the Cardinals, so he signed a one-year deal with the team that drafted him 13th overall in 1999.

Currently playing in his 12th season with St. Louis, Pujols played 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels from 2012-21, including half a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.

“We are thrilled and excited to have Albert return to the Cardinals for the upcoming season,” Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. said in a statement in March. “This reunion with Albert is a wonderful opportunity not only for him and the Cardinals, but also for our great fans, the St. Louis community, our players and staff and everyone connected with the St. Louis Cardinals organization.”

The Cardinals, who currently lead the NL Central, are primed to make a postseason run with Pujols, who knows a thing or two about October baseball. He was a two-time World Series champion from his seasons with the Cards in 2006 and 2011. Pujols was also named the 2004 NLCS MVP.

Pujols has 33 games left in his regular season.