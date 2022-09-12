type here...
Sports Albert Pujols home run no. 697, surpassing Alex...
Sports

Albert Pujols home run no. 697, surpassing Alex Rodriguez for 4th on the all-time list

By printveela editor

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moved Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the career list and led the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive. Sunday.

The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected on a two-run shot. He is behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. Pujols, 42, has 21 games remaining in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.

Will he hit the milestone? Albert Pujols was chasing 700 home runs before retiring

Fact, fiction or too soon? What MLB’s Rule Changes Really Mean for Baseball

The Cardinals trailed 2-0 in the ninth inning, but Chase DeJong (4-2) scored four runs. Tommy Edman and Corey Dickerson led off with back-to-back doubles to provide the first run. After Pujols connected, Tyler O’Neal hit a solo shot to cap St. Louis’ big inning.

Ryan Helsley shuts out Ben Gamell for his 16th save. Chris Stratton (8-4) retired both batters he faced.

Mitch Keller pitched seven scoreless innings for the Pirates, allowing just two singles. He struck out six and walked three.

