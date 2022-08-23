New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Albert Pujols moved one step closer to the 700-home run club Monday night and tied the record set by Barry Bonds.

In the team’s 1-0 win over the Chicago Cubs, the St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit home run no. He hit 693. He moved three home runs closer to tying Alex Rodriguez and was just seven home runs shy of becoming the fourth player to hit at least 700 home runs.

“I think at the end of the day you know you have to believe in your work, and that’s what I do,” the 42-year-old told reporters after the game. “Wherever I play, I will come here and continue my work for 22 years.”

Pujols hit a home run off Drew Smiley. It was the 449th different pitcher to hit a home run, tying Bonds’ record. It was Pujols’ 940th multi-hit game, tied with Paul Waner for 10th on the career list.

It was his seventh home run in his last 10 games and 14th of his final season.

“I don’t think so [the different pitchers],” Pujols said, via MLB.com. “If I’m in the lineup [for Tuesday’s doubleheader], maybe hit another home run from someone I haven’t faced. I do my homework, put in the work, trust the process and execute no matter who I face.”

Jordan Montgomery threw 99 pitches to hold the Cubs scoreless. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

St. Louis went 70-51, while Chicago dropped to 52-69.

