St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 697th career home run on Sunday, passing Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time in that category.

Pujols tied Rodriguez on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates and wasted no time in his fourth at-bat in Sunday’s game, pushing him to fifth overall.

Pujols is now three homers away from reaching the elite 700 club, trailing only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

Chase de Jong tried to get a high fastball past Pujols after getting down in the count 2-0. Pujols was up for it and connected to hit it into the deep end of PNC Park in center field.

Everyone knew history was made with that momentum, as Pujols was all smiles before his teammates gathered in the Cardinals dugout.

Pujols entered the year with 679 homers, but with his play in recent years (.700 OPS from .2017 to 2021), 700 homers seemed an outside possibility.

As Pujols retires at the end of this season, he is nearing 700 career homers. He’s now hit 14 home runs since July 10, which gives him a real shot at actually breaking that magic number.

Since Aug. 1, Pujols has hit .329/.391/.744 with 10 homers and 22 RBI entering today’s contest.

That two-run bomb from Pujols that gave the Cardinals the lead was part of a four-run top of the ninth inning that led to the Cardinals’ 4-3 victory.