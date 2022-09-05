New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Albert Pujols hit home run number in the eighth inning. 695 and Myles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Pujols drilled a two-run, pinch-hit shot off reliever Brandon Hughes (2-2).

A future Hall of Famer, Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the all-time home run list.

Pujols has seven pinch-hit homers in his career, including two this season. He homered against 451 different pitchers, an all-time record.

The 42-year-old was 0-1 in submission.

“To be able to do that is pretty special,” Pujols said. “There are some nights you’re going to come and some nights you’re not. The nights you do, you enjoy yourself. And I’m going to enjoy tonight.”

Tommy Edman started the rally with a one-out double.

“I’m 100% confident he’ll find a way to lead me,” Edman said. “As crazy as it is, we hope it happens now. He’s the best right-handed hitter of our generation.”

Pujols, in his final season, has found a way to come through in dramatic fashion all season.

“There are times in this game where you can take a step back and not get locked into the game, and you can just be a fan for a minute and experience it like everybody else,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “That’s one of those things. You take it all in because what he’s doing is absolutely incredible.”

Albert Pujols of the Cardinals broke Barry Bonds’ record with a home run number. 694

Pujols hit his 130th career home run on Sunday, the most of any day.

Chicago manager David Ross suggested he would have walked Pujols if Hughes had fallen behind in the count.

“You have to trust your guys,” Ross said. “Wanted to attack Albert. He left one in the middle.”

St. Louis has won four straight, 18 of its last 20 home games and is a season-best 24 games over .500 at 79-55. It was the Cardinals’ eighth series sweep of the season.

Chicago has lost seven of eight.

Mikolas (11-10) gave up two hits. He struck out three and walked one. Ryan Helsley earned his 13th save in 17 chances.

Chicago starter Marcus Stroman allowed four hits in seven shutout innings. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in a 98-pitch stint.

The game was delayed by 1 hour and 28 minutes due to rain.

Albert Pujols hits home run no. 693, Barry Bonds ties for an obscure record

Hometown hero

Boston Celtics standout St. Louis native Jayson Tatum threw out the first pitch. Tatum played high school basketball at Chaminade College Prep, 14 miles from Busch Stadium.

Go quickly

The Cardinals scored 91 in the first inning, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers with 95.

Trainer’s room

Cubs: C Willson Contreras missed the game with a sore left foot. He was injured against Toronto on Tuesday.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz will make a rehab start Tuesday at Double-A Springfield. He has been out since August 8 with a sprained left knee.

Next

Cubs: LHP Wade Miley (1-0, 2.84 ERA) will start Tuesday as the Cubs begin a six-game home stand by hosting Cincinnati. Miley has been sidelined since June 11 with a left shoulder strain. RHP Justin Dunn (1-2, 4.63) starts for the Reds.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (0-0, 5.63) faces Washington RHP Anibal Sanchez (1-5, 5.05) in the first of a four-game series Monday afternoon in St. Louis. Flaherty has been sidelined since June 27 with a right shoulder strain. He made five rehab starts in the minors.