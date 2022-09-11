Albert Pujols’ 696th blast ties Alex Rodriguez for 4th on MLB’s all-time home run list

PITTSBURGH — Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the career list, and the St. Louis Cardinals topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 on Saturday night.

Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. Pujols, 42, has 22 games remaining in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.

“I don’t care who I beat,” Pujols said. “At the end of the day, it’s about tying (the game) for the team and giving them a chance to get the win. … It’s very special. I think I know where I am in the history of the game. But at the end of the day, when I did Ballclub 21 years ago, it wasn’t something I was chasing.

“Twenty-two years later, I don’t think I’m going to change my approach,” he continued. “I just let things happen and try to enjoy it. If it happens, it happens. If not, at the end of the day, I think everybody, including myself, has been very blessed with the career I’ve had.

With St. Louis trailing 3-1 in the sixth, Pujols connected on a first-pitch slider from JT Brubaker. He launched a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park with an exit velocity of 111.2 mph.

“I know it’s a historic home run, but it still sucks,” Brubaker said. “I should have walked off the mound giving our team the lead and I didn’t do that. It hurts me.”

Pooja also doubled and singled for the NL Central leaders. His RBI single in the eighth made it 4-all.

“Albert, three knocks. Big homer there,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “… Fouled two pitches in the top of the zone. He knows that he has to adjust to come out on top. Could have let it go a bit deeper, got on it for a single. He drove in that run. That’s a pro at batting.

Nolan Arenado broke the tie with a three-run double with two outs in the ninth off Will Crowe (5-9).

“You’ve got a guy who’s grinding right now,” Marmol said. “He’s had a lot of games in a row. Head stays in there and gives us good batting and drives in three runs. It’s great to see.”

Giovanni Gallegos (3-5) pitched a perfect eighth inning for the Cardinals. Ryan Helsley allowed a two-out RBI single to Bryan Reynolds in the ninth before Rodolfo Castro grounded out for his 15th save.

Paul Goldschmidt went 0 for 4, dropping his average to .325 as he fell behind Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman (.330) in the NL batting race. His two-out walk loaded the bases in the ninth.

Will he hit the milestone?:Albert Pujols was chasing 700 home runs before retiring

Fact, fiction or too soon?:What MLB’s Rule Changes Really Mean for Baseball

Oneil Cruz drove in right fielder Clemente Wall with his 14th homer to put the Pirates up 4-3 in the top of the seventh. The 23-year-old rookie singled in the first game, extending his hitting streak to a career-best seven games. He went 14 for 30 (.467) during the streak.

“He’s a good player,” Pujols said of Cruz. “Obviously, he has a great future.”

Pittsburgh took a 3-0 lead in the first two innings on a pair of homers by Jack Flaherty, a solo shot from Castro in the first and a two-run drive from Zach Suwinski in the second. Flaherty pitched five innings, allowing three runs on six hits.

Brendan Donovan cut the deficit to two with a home run in the Cardinals’ fifth.