Albany Amazon warehouse workers to vote to unionize in October

Enlarge this image toggle signature Eduardo Muñoz Avarez/AP

Amazon faces another union vote this year, this time at a facility outside of Albany, New York, months after Staten Island workers formed the company’s first unionized warehouse in the US.

While Amazon is contesting this historic union victory, federal officials on Wednesday approved elections at a warehouse known as ALB1.

In mid-October, 400 workers will vote to join the upstart Amazon Labor Union, the same independent group that brings together more than 8,000 people in a massive Staten Island warehouse. It is run by current and former Amazon employees and led by a man Amazon fired after leading a strike during the pandemic.

Other unionization efforts were unsuccessful. In the spring, workers at a small warehouse in Staten Island voted against joining the ALU. And unionization efforts at Amazon’s warehouse in Alabama have so far been unsuccessful.

At a warehouse in the Albany area, Amazon workers will vote on October 12, 13, 15, and 17 from a tent in the facility’s parking lot. The NLRB will count the ballots on 18 October. Amazon did not immediately comment.

Earlier this month, Amazon lost a key battle in trying to reverse the union’s victory in Staten Island. A spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Council recommended overriding Amazon’s objections outright and certifying the union.

A formal NLRB decision on the matter is expected in the coming days, which could require Amazon to start contract negotiations with the union.

